Matters of Record for June 30, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
June 15
- Joe D. Benjamin, 23, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $900 and 364 days local confinement, 274 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
June 16
- Gregory S. Olson, 54, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
June 20
- Blain C. Cooper, 45, Lincoln, Nebraska, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Rory L. Floyd, 48, Chicago, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Alex J. B. Houle, 33, Cloquet, test refusal, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Corey E. Isker, 40, Lake Elmo, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Levi D. Leikam, 19, Willow River, driving 82 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.
- Juan A. Santiago, 43, Kissimmee, Florida, CMV - failure to carry proof of annual inspection, fined $100.
- Steven R. Shotley, 35, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Bobbie J. Stansfield, 40, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
June 21
- Anthony L. G. Barney, 31, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 104 days local confinement.
- Katie L. Bennerotte, 19, Carlton, damage to property, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Jerry O. Berry, 46, Cloquet, domestic assault - subsequent violation, fined $100 and 364 days local confinement, 344 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jacklyn E. Gordon, 33, Bayfield, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Matthew L. Kalahar, 38, Little Falls, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, three days local confinement.
- Barry S. Martin, 45, Cloquet, theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine, 227 days local confinement, 15 months in prison and pay $2,720 in restitution, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Whitney L. Mayorga, 25, Cloquet, damage to property, continued for dismissal for three months.
- Erik A. Napier, 33, Duluth, test refusal, fined $200 and 364 days local confinement, 274 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kelly L. Nygaard, 42, Gilbert, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Tara L. O'Daniel, 30, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Troy S. Paulseth, 58, Duluth, gross weight exceeds registered limit, fined $300.
- Dominick J. Phaller, 23, Carlton, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Damian A. Smith, 25, Duluth, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
June 22
- Andrew J. Holker, 22, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Dusti A. Kalmar, 32, Carlton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Heather J. Michaels, 37, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- John A. Moen, 50, Glenwood, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Nathan T. Veesenmeyer, 41, Moose Lake, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Roger A. Webb, 66, Cloquet, test refusal, fined $50, 180 days local confinement and 42 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Erik C. Wilson, 38, Superior, wrong class registration - declared weight, fined $300.
June 23
- Jessee W. Allen, 38, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, 236 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Trevor C. Brown, 47, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, 177 days stayed on six months probation.
- James W. Cotner, 33, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Alvin A. Hines, 31, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Christopher V. D. Regan, 26, Sturgeon Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Delaney K. Teller, 23, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Paul J. Thunder, 45, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, 19 months local confinement.
- Ronald R. Willis Jr., 39, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
June 24
- Emily J. Engel, 42, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
