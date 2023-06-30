Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Matters of Record for June 30, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

District Court
Carlton County
June 15

  • Joe D. Benjamin, 23, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $900 and 364 days local confinement, 274 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

June 16

  • Gregory S. Olson, 54, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

June 20

  • Blain C. Cooper, 45, Lincoln, Nebraska, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Rory L. Floyd, 48, Chicago, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Alex J. B. Houle, 33, Cloquet, test refusal, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Corey E. Isker, 40, Lake Elmo, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Levi D. Leikam, 19, Willow River, driving 82 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Juan A. Santiago, 43, Kissimmee, Florida, CMV - failure to carry proof of annual inspection, fined $100.
  • Steven R. Shotley, 35, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Bobbie J. Stansfield, 40, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
070821.N.PJ.CloquetFourthOfJuly11
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Fourth of July weekend edition
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
June 30, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Bell ringing ceremony, Standup Paddleboarding 101 and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
June 29, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Two women pose for headshots
Local
Carlton County Extension Educators reflect after first year
Local 4-H educator Katie Siltanen and agriculture educator Mercedes Moffett started their positions in May 2022, but have history with Carlton County Extension.
June 29, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
canoe
Local
Boundary Waters fully opens with Spice Lake fire under control
The campfire ban remains in effect in the wilderness, but could be lifted soon.
June 29, 2023 07:21 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Duluth News Tribune building.JPG
Local
School district eyes purchase of Duluth News Tribune building
The Duluth School Board is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider buying the newspaper's downtown headquarters.
June 27, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Gavel stock image
Local
Cloquet man gets probation in sexual assault case
The 55-year-old was also ordered to surrender his massage license for life.
June 27, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
School lockers
Local
2022-23 Esko High School 3rd, 4th quarter Honor Rolls
The third- and fourth-quarter honor and merit rolls for Esko High School.
June 27, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
smoke in air
Local
Another air-quality alert issued for much of Minnesota, Wisconsin
Forest fires in Quebec and Ontario are sending thick smoke into the Northland.
June 27, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Carlton High School_1.JPG
Local
2022-23 Carlton High School 3rd, 4th quarter Honor Rolls
The third- and fourth-quarter honor rolls for Carlton High School.
June 26, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Aerial view of Black Beach
Local
2 Twin Cities teens dead after cliff jumping in Silver Bay
The two drowned at Black Beach after jumping into frigid Lake Superior and they were pulled from the shore.
June 26, 2023 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

June 21

  • Anthony L. G. Barney, 31, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 104 days local confinement.
  • Katie L. Bennerotte, 19, Carlton, damage to property, continued for dismissal for six months.
  • Jerry O. Berry, 46, Cloquet, domestic assault - subsequent violation, fined $100 and 364 days local confinement, 344 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jacklyn E. Gordon, 33, Bayfield, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Matthew L. Kalahar, 38, Little Falls, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, three days local confinement.
  • Barry S. Martin, 45, Cloquet, theft, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine, 227 days local confinement, 15 months in prison and pay $2,720 in restitution, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Whitney L. Mayorga, 25, Cloquet, damage to property, continued for dismissal for three months.
  • Erik A. Napier, 33, Duluth, test refusal, fined $200 and 364 days local confinement, 274 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Kelly L. Nygaard, 42, Gilbert, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Tara L. O'Daniel, 30, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Troy S. Paulseth, 58, Duluth, gross weight exceeds registered limit, fined $300.
  • Dominick J. Phaller, 23, Carlton, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Damian A. Smith, 25, Duluth, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Andrew J. Holker, 22, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Dusti A. Kalmar, 32, Carlton, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Heather J. Michaels, 37, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • John A. Moen, 50, Glenwood, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Nathan T. Veesenmeyer, 41, Moose Lake, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Roger A. Webb, 66, Cloquet, test refusal, fined $50, 180 days local confinement and 42 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
  • Erik C. Wilson, 38, Superior, wrong class registration - declared weight, fined $300.

June 23

  • Jessee W. Allen, 38, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, 236 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Trevor C. Brown, 47, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, 177 days stayed on six months probation.
  • James W. Cotner, 33, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Alvin A. Hines, 31, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Christopher V. D. Regan, 26, Sturgeon Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Delaney K. Teller, 23, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Paul J. Thunder, 45, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, 19 months local confinement.
  • Ronald R. Willis Jr., 39, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

June 24

  • Emily J. Engel, 42, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Large aerial fireworks burst in cloudy foggy night sky
Local
Fourth of July events planned in Cloquet, Moose Lake
June 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Midwest Abortion Legality.png
Members Only
Minnesota
'A whirlwind': Abortion in Minnesota one year after the fall of Roe v. Wade
June 24, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for June 23, 2023
June 23, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Large aerial fireworks burst in cloudy foggy night sky
Local
Fourth of July events planned in Cloquet, Moose Lake
June 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Gavel stock image
Local
Cloquet man gets probation in sexual assault case
June 27, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
FILE: Huber Zip Sheathing
Minnesota
Grand Rapids foundation calls for review of failed mill plan
June 30, 2023 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Woman poses in her retail store
Business
New business moves into historic building on Cloquet Avenue
June 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig