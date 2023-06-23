Matters of Record for June 23, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
June 12
- Andrew J. Suonvieri, 23, Floodwood, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- David A. Weiner, 42, Rochester, Minnesota, stolen checks, fined $100 and 364 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, pay $978 in restitution.
- Anita A. Williams, 39, Mounds View, Minnesota, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
June 13
- Karissa L. Depoe, 26, Saint Joseph, Missouri, damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; two counts theft, fined $50, 30 days local confinement and 20 hours Community Work Service, time stayed on one year probation with conditions per each count, concurrent.
- Thomas E. Klosowski, 49, Somerset, Wisconsin, gross weight exceeds registered limit, fined $100.
June 14
- Kyham L. Dunn, 29, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $60.
- Zena M. Heth, 46, Cloquet, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year; obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Mason A. LaFlair, 19, Moose Lake, driving 81 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.
- Jason E. Matt, 42, St. Paul, Minnesota, obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Chukwuemeka V. Okolotu, 38, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for six months.
- Joanna A. Piwon, 50, Cloquet, domestic assault, continue for dismissal for one year.
- John T. Schultz, 42, Askov, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Isaiah J. St. Germain, 22, Princeton, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 307 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Timothy J. Watry, 54, Thomson Township, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
June 15
- Ethan J. Abeyta, 18, Cloquet, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Stephanie A. Harris, 35, Pine City, Minnesota, theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 28 days stayed on one year probation, pay $64 in restitution; second count theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 28 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent, pay $100 in restitution.
- Zachary M. Lamirande, 18, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for six months, fined $50.
- Dominick J. Lutterman, 23, Cambridge, Minnesota, theft, 90 days local confinement.
- Dillon K. Raisanen, 23, Floodwood, hit and run - collision with an unattended vehicle, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Daniel T. Saarela, 76, Proctor, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with condiitons.
- Stephanie L. Schmitz, 50, Twin Lakes Township, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $150 in restitution.
- Denis Secic, 31, Cloquet, theft, fined $50.
- Lydia P. Skoglund, 23, Moose Lake, failure to stop for a school bus, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Travis L. Weyaus, 36, Minneapolis, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fined $50 and 19 months in prison.
June 16
- Dane E. Rosvold-Sobczyk, 24, Duluth, assault on a peace officer, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Evan J. Schroeder, 23, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Brandon E. Streeter, 45, Pine River, Minnesota driving 30 mph in a 20 mph school zone, fined $80.
- Amber L. Wakefield, 41, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
June 18
- Ethan J. Bouzaglo, 25, Ventura, California, move over law violation, fined $50.
June 19
- Carter J. Yost, 22, Lincoln, Nebraska, move over law violation, fined $50.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
