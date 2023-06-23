Matters of Record for June 23, 2023

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

The arena is currently unable to make ice; Cloquet Area Hockey Association summer events will take place at other rinks in the area, according to CAHA officials.

The project will cost $40 million and is the last of eight projects in the St. Louis River Area of Concern. An environmental assessment worksheet is open for public comment until July 6.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.