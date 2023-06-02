Matters of Record for June 2, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
April 28
- Janell M. Bassett, 66, Carlton, test refusal, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
May 16
- Angie S. S. Mattinas, 25, Shakopee, Minnesota, receiving stolen property, continued for dismissal for six months, pay $1,063 in restitution.
May 22
- Reynaldo Hain Jr., 32, Cloquet, burglary, 364 days local confinement, 299 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, 110 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Leith H. Lockling, 19, Cloquet, failure to stop for a stopped school bus, fined $700 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
May 23
- Jaquiel J. Ogima, 19, Duluth, give peace officer false information, 30 days local confinement.
May 24
- Garret M. Bates, 36, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jacob D. Bonneville, 31, Cloquet, theft, fined $50.
- Nery A. Lopez Perez, 47, Minneapolis, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Christopher H. Nelson, 39, Brookston, two counts driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, 120 days local confinement, 102 days stayed on one year probation with conditions per each count, concurrent; third count driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $300 and 120 days local confinement, 102 days stayed on on year probation, concurrent.
- Suzanna G. Owen, 27, Burnsville, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Anthony M. Peterson, 22, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer, fined $100, 4 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Paul M. Stoddard, 48, Saint Paul, Minnesota, theft, fined $50, 90 days local confinement and pay $40 in restitution.
May 25
- Timothy J. Balow, 56, Cloquet, test refusal, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Julianne E. Miljevich, 76, driving 30 mph in a 20 mph school zone, fined $80.
- Blake W. Pajunen, 27, Cloquet, collision with unattended vehicle, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Russell J. Stapleton, 43, Cloquet, inattentive driving, fined $100.
- William J. Ziegler, 42, Poplar, driving after suspension (offense dated: 9/7/17), fined $200.
May 26
- Carol J. Brown, 69, Ashland, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- David M. Morris, 40, Eagan, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Daniel K. Peterson, 54, Shakopee, Minnesota, over legal tandem axle weight, fined $100.
- Shaydon M. Thompson, 18, Cloquet, driving 46 mph in a 20 mph school zone, fined $200.
May 27
- Abby J. Pitoscia, 19, Mendota Heights, Minnesota, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Brian R. Postal, 59, Rutledge, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
