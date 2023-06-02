99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Matters of Record for June 2, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

District Court
Carlton County
April 28

  • Janell M. Bassett, 66, Carlton, test refusal, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

May 16

  • Angie S. S. Mattinas, 25, Shakopee, Minnesota, receiving stolen property, continued for dismissal for six months, pay $1,063 in restitution.

May 22

  • Reynaldo Hain Jr., 32, Cloquet, burglary, 364 days local confinement, 299 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 180 days local confinement, 110 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Leith H. Lockling, 19, Cloquet, failure to stop for a stopped school bus, fined $700 and 180 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.

May 23

  • Jaquiel J. Ogima, 19, Duluth, give peace officer false information, 30 days local confinement.

May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Garret M. Bates, 36, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jacob D. Bonneville, 31, Cloquet, theft, fined $50.
  • Nery A. Lopez Perez, 47, Minneapolis, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Christopher H. Nelson, 39, Brookston, two counts driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, 120 days local confinement, 102 days stayed on one year probation with conditions per each count, concurrent; third count driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $300 and 120 days local confinement, 102 days stayed on on year probation, concurrent.
  • Suzanna G. Owen, 27, Burnsville, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Anthony M. Peterson, 22, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer, fined $100, 4 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Paul M. Stoddard, 48, Saint Paul, Minnesota, theft, fined $50, 90 days local confinement and pay $40 in restitution.

May 25

  • Timothy J. Balow, 56, Cloquet, test refusal, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Julianne E. Miljevich, 76, driving 30 mph in a 20 mph school zone, fined $80.
  • Blake W. Pajunen, 27, Cloquet, collision with unattended vehicle, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Russell J. Stapleton, 43, Cloquet, inattentive driving, fined $100.
  • William J. Ziegler, 42, Poplar, driving after suspension (offense dated: 9/7/17), fined $200.

May 26

  • Carol J. Brown, 69, Ashland, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • David M. Morris, 40, Eagan, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Daniel K. Peterson, 54, Shakopee, Minnesota, over legal tandem axle weight, fined $100.
  • Shaydon M. Thompson, 18, Cloquet, driving 46 mph in a 20 mph school zone, fined $200.

May 27

  • Abby J. Pitoscia, 19, Mendota Heights, Minnesota, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Brian R. Postal, 59, Rutledge, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
WallaceKennedy.jpg
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Honoring a Cloquet military family, 'Jacks graduate, Section 7A tennis and more
June 02, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
stauberstillII.jpg
Local
Stauber votes to raise debt ceiling
June 01, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale, library events and more
June 01, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
KennedyRelatives.jpg
Local
Cloquet honors family's military service with missing grave marker
May 27, 2023 07:52 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Graduation ceremony
Local
Graduation ceremony returns indoors for Cloquet High School class of 2023
May 26, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
People stand at the front of a room while audience members ask questions
Local
Carlton will create committee to advise ambulance service
May 26, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
st. joe's catholic church sunday morning.jpg
Lifestyle
After appealing closure, Duluth church reopens with Vatican blessing
June 02, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine