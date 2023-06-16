Matters of Record for June 16, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
June 2
- Scott R. Allen, 52, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 26 days local confinement.
June 6
- John K. Pringle, 53, Hibbing, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
June 7
- Emma J. Dixon, 26, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Stephanie J. Kantola, 35, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Matthew V. Kramer, 37, Ramsey, Minnesota, test refusal, fined $3,000 and 364 days local confinement, 363 days and $1,300 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Cory P. Melander, 35, Wrenshall, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 2 days local confinement.
- John E. Orrison, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Darla J. Palmi, 38, Superior, possession of controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 3 days local confinement.
- Eric J. Renault, 31, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Brandon K. Saue, 37, Clearwater, Minnesota, gross weight exceeds registered limit, fined $100.
- Kayla O. Stellick, 31, Cass Lake, Minnesota, give peace officer false information, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Christopher L. Wright, 34, Barnum Township, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
June 8
- Jennifer L. Kiminski, 41, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Dina L. Kochevar, 57, Saginaw, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Nicole M. Linder, 42, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Caide L. Northrup, 20, Sawyer Township, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- William J. Norton, 33, Superior, shoplifting, fined $50.
- Christopher J. Smith, 37, Brainerd, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
June 9
- Keri A. Bumann, 37, McGrath, Minnesota, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Amber N. Freeman, 29, West St. Paul, Minnesota, assault, fined $50, 10 days local confinement and pay $43 in restitution.
- Tina M. Morrison, 42, Duluth, theft, six days local confinement.
- Wesly D. Nikko, 30, Tamarack, driving after suspension (offense dated: 10/19/15), fined $200.
- Naimatullah Salarzai, 23, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, driving 106 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
- Scott T. Stenroos, 61, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Sommer D. Thompson, 38, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
June 10
- Bradley M. Dougherty, 26, St. Cloud, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Munyaradzi Madzoma, 25, Maple Grove, Minnesota, move over law violation, fined $50.
June 11
- Jeffrey P. Grossman, 50, Duluth, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
June 12
- Jeremy T. Fritz, 48, Stewartville, Minnesota, exceed allowable 80,000 pound gross weight violation, fined $300.
- Matthew L. Hinsz, 53, Cloquet, felon in possession of ammo/firearm, fined $200 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, 20 hours Community Work Service.
- Zachary R. Houle, 21, Carlton, carry/possess a pistol in a public place without a permit, fined $200 and one year local confinement, 357 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jayce C. Koskela, 16, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Trina L. Mundell, 53, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- David M. Thompson, 40, Wyoming, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 3 days local confinement.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
