Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Matters of Record for June 16, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

District Court
Carlton County
June 2

  • Scott R. Allen, 52, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 26 days local confinement.

June 6

  • John K. Pringle, 53, Hibbing, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

June 7

  • Emma J. Dixon, 26, Hibbing, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Stephanie J. Kantola, 35, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Matthew V. Kramer, 37, Ramsey, Minnesota, test refusal, fined $3,000 and 364 days local confinement, 363 days and $1,300 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Cory P. Melander, 35, Wrenshall, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 2 days local confinement.
  • John E. Orrison, 33, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Darla J. Palmi, 38, Superior, possession of controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 3 days local confinement.
  • Eric J. Renault, 31, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Brandon K. Saue, 37, Clearwater, Minnesota, gross weight exceeds registered limit, fined $100.
  • Kayla O. Stellick, 31, Cass Lake, Minnesota, give peace officer false information, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Christopher L. Wright, 34, Barnum Township, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
rodeo events at county fairgrounds
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A multi-million dollar investment, Spring Fever Days, prep sports and more
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
June 16, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Senior Day attendees visiting vendors
Local
Fourth annual Senior Day in Cloquet offers resources for seniors, community
Senior Day in Cloquet has "evolved into a community event," said Reliable Insurance agent Mike Lewis.
June 15, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Summer Honey Beekeeping Field Day, book sale, craft and vendor fair and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
June 15, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Manager stands in plant.
Local
USG to invest $38.5M in Cloquet plant
The target of the company's investment is the older of its two dryers, officials said.
June 15, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
062021.s.dnt.GrandmasLRB14.jpg
Local
Smoke expected to moderate in time for Grandma’s Marathon events
The weather pattern favors sunny skies, cool temperatures and east winds.
June 15, 2023 08:51 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Two women pose outside the clinic they run
Local
Birch and Pine Counseling in Cloquet is expanding its roots
The Cloquet-based clinic opened a second location in Duluth and is planning a third location south of Cloquet.
June 14, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
smooke-obscured sun over Duluth
Local
Air quality warning expanded to impact all people outdoors as smoke from Canada fouls air
Advisory extended into Friday morning, expanded to include most of Minnesota and Wisconsin.
June 14, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Erica Dischino / Tribune Cathy Halbritter, left, and Kristi Glup look at artist Mary Schroepfer’s paintings Friday evening at the Studio 3 location in Willmar for the annual Studio Hop. It continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Arts and Entertainment
Thirteen artists exhibiting at Willmar Lakes Area studios for Studio Hop
Art lovers will be able to visit seven studio spaces in Willmar, New London, Spicer and Svea during the annual two-day art crawl.
June 14, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Photo of a man posing for a photo
Local
Wrenshall School Board hires new part-time superintendent
Jeff Pesta of Deer River took over as superintendent on Tuesday, June 13.
June 13, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Moose Lake Community School.jpg
Local
2022-23 Moose Lake High School Trimester 3 Honor Roll
The third-trimester honor roll for Moose Lake High School.
June 13, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

June 8

  • Jennifer L. Kiminski, 41, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for six months.
  • Dina L. Kochevar, 57, Saginaw, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Nicole M. Linder, 42, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for six months.
  • William J. Norton, 33, Superior, shoplifting, fined $50.
  • Caide L. Northrup, 20, Sawyer Township, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • William J. Norton, 33, Superior, shoplifting, fined $50.
  • Christopher J. Smith, 37, Brainerd, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

June 9

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Keri A. Bumann, 37, McGrath, Minnesota, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Amber N. Freeman, 29, West St. Paul, Minnesota, assault, fined $50, 10 days local confinement and pay $43 in restitution.
  • Tina M. Morrison, 42, Duluth, theft, six days local confinement.
  • Wesly D. Nikko, 30, Tamarack, driving after suspension (offense dated: 10/19/15), fined $200.
  • Naimatullah Salarzai, 23, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, driving 106 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Scott T. Stenroos, 61, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Sommer D. Thompson, 38, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.

June 10

  • Bradley M. Dougherty, 26, St. Cloud, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Munyaradzi Madzoma, 25, Maple Grove, Minnesota, move over law violation, fined $50.

June 11

  • Jeffrey P. Grossman, 50, Duluth, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

June 12

  • Jeremy T. Fritz, 48, Stewartville, Minnesota, exceed allowable 80,000 pound gross weight violation, fined $300.
  • Matthew L. Hinsz, 53, Cloquet, felon in possession of ammo/firearm, fined $200 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions, 20 hours Community Work Service.
  • Zachary R. Houle, 21, Carlton, carry/possess a pistol in a public place without a permit, fined $200 and one year local confinement, 357 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jayce C. Koskela, 16, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Trina L. Mundell, 53, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • David M. Thompson, 40, Wyoming, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 3 days local confinement.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Garfield School
Local
Cloquet School Board OKs budget with $2K deficit
June 13, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Fire truck
Local
Barnum Township home lost to fire
June 13, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
File: Carlton High School
Local
Carlton School Board looks to fill vacant seat
June 13, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A woman poses for a photo
Business
New reporter joins Cloquet Pine Journal
June 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
A hamburger with jalapeno, orange carrot daikon and cream cheese sits in a basket with fries.
Business
Food review: New Lincoln Park burger joint delivers complex flavors, artful nostalgia
June 16, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
FSA Fatal crash accident
Minnesota
17-year-old male dies in single-vehicle crash Friday morning near Alexandria
June 16, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Stephanie and David Pearson
Northland Outdoors
For Father's Day, Northlanders reflect on their fishing dads
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers