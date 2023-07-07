Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friday, July 7

News Local

Matters of Record for July 7, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

District Court
Carlton County
June 21

  • Sheldon D. Kingbird, 36, Duluth, theft, fined $50, 42 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

June 23

  • Jennifer M. Bricker, 37, Duluth, theft, fined $50, 13 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; second count theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Madison R. Giacomini, 22, Duluth, check forgery, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 2 days local confinement and 50 hours Community Work Service.
  • Bryon A. John, 39, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Nathan L. Kreger, 25, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 20 days local confinement.
  • Stacy L. Lancrain, 46, Cloquet, three counts driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year per each count.
  • Shuwen Liang, 55, Cloquet, criminal sex conduct - massage or bodywork for hire, adjudication stayed on five years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
  • Robert J. Necklace, 64, Minneapolis, possession of a controlled substance, 30 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Oliver J. Shelley, 49, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Shayne J. Thompson, 46, Cloquet, damage to property, fined $50, 173 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $3,759 in restitution; driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement.
  • Larry R. Turtinen, 70, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, 274 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Charles G. Wise, 28, Sawyer Township, theft, no sentence pronounced; second count theft, fined $50, concurrent.

June 26

  • Alliana l. Benjamin, 19, Cloquet, assault on a peace officer, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $100 fine and one day local confinement.
  • Melanie A. Berntson, 39, Cloquet, theft, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
  • Jackie M. Cary, 29, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $400 and 120 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Brandy L. Hernandez, 27, Blackduck, check forgery, fined $50, 31 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Taylor N. Johnson, 23, Esko, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Nicholas A. Laubach, 31, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 60 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Elsa J. Mattson, 27, Brookston, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jake R. Moen, 20, Minneapolis, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Dustin R. Perry, 47, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Sean P. Saylor Sr., 55, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Tyler A. Sweeney, 27, Cromwell, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $200 and 364 days local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

June 27

  • Lewis E. Barney Sr., 52, Cloquet, violation of a no contact order, fined $50, 49 days local confinement, and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; theft, fined $50 and pay $26 in restitution.
  • Patrick D. Blacketter, 33, Cloquet, driving after revocation (offense dated: 3/22/19), fined $200.
  • Trevor J. Schmidt, 22, Moose Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

