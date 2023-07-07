Matters of Record for July 7, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
June 21
- Sheldon D. Kingbird, 36, Duluth, theft, fined $50, 42 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
June 23
- Jennifer M. Bricker, 37, Duluth, theft, fined $50, 13 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; second count theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Madison R. Giacomini, 22, Duluth, check forgery, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 2 days local confinement and 50 hours Community Work Service.
- Bryon A. John, 39, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Nathan L. Kreger, 25, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 20 days local confinement.
- Stacy L. Lancrain, 46, Cloquet, three counts driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year per each count.
- Shuwen Liang, 55, Cloquet, criminal sex conduct - massage or bodywork for hire, adjudication stayed on five years probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Robert J. Necklace, 64, Minneapolis, possession of a controlled substance, 30 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Oliver J. Shelley, 49, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Shayne J. Thompson, 46, Cloquet, damage to property, fined $50, 173 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, pay $3,759 in restitution; driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement.
- Larry R. Turtinen, 70, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, 274 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Charles G. Wise, 28, Sawyer Township, theft, no sentence pronounced; second count theft, fined $50, concurrent.
June 26
- Alliana l. Benjamin, 19, Cloquet, assault on a peace officer, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $100 fine and one day local confinement.
- Melanie A. Berntson, 39, Cloquet, theft, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Jackie M. Cary, 29, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $400 and 120 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Brandy L. Hernandez, 27, Blackduck, check forgery, fined $50, 31 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Taylor N. Johnson, 23, Esko, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Nicholas A. Laubach, 31, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 60 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Elsa J. Mattson, 27, Brookston, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jake R. Moen, 20, Minneapolis, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Dustin R. Perry, 47, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Sean P. Saylor Sr., 55, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Tyler A. Sweeney, 27, Cromwell, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $200 and 364 days local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
June 27
- Lewis E. Barney Sr., 52, Cloquet, violation of a no contact order, fined $50, 49 days local confinement, and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; theft, fined $50 and pay $26 in restitution.
- Patrick D. Blacketter, 33, Cloquet, driving after revocation (offense dated: 3/22/19), fined $200.
- Trevor J. Schmidt, 22, Moose Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
