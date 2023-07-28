Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Matters of Record for July 28, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

District Court
Carlton County
June 9

  • Amber N. Freeman, 30, West St. Paul, theft, fined $50 and 10 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; pay $43 in restitution.

July 17

  • Nicolas L. Aron-Jones, 29, Moose Lake, second degree attempted murder, fined $50 and 220 months in prison.
  • Sean A. Bolander, 32, Cloquet, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Corie J. Gomez, 42, Cloquet, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 55 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Marcus J. St. John Sr., 35, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 60 days local confinement, 44 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS
072723.N.FF.WallinMemorial
North Dakota
Fargo community shares memories of Jake Wallin in tribute to fallen 'hero'
“Jake Wallin will forever be my hero,” injured Fargo Police Officer Tyler Hawes said from his hospital bed. “I hate that he had to make the sacrifice, but he saved my life that day,"
1d ago
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
bearded man with long hair
Minnesota
Former Moose Lake security counselor charged in 1984 homicide
Matthew Russell Brown, previously of Barnum and Cloquet, was identified as a suspect after DNA found at the crime scene matched the DNA found on a disposable cup.
3d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
gavel.jpg
Minnesota
Change of venue OK'd in sexual contact case against former teacher
A district court judge also ruled in favor of a prosecution motion arguing there is probable cause for aggravating factors to be considered for an increased sentence if defendant is convicted.
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
061021.N.PJ.PLACommittee.jpg
Local
Carlton County Board OKs $100K grant for DWI officer
The Carlton County Board of Commissioners approved a grant worth $100,926.76 to fund a DWI safety officer. The grant will cover the officer’s wages, fringe benefits and insurance.
3d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Aitkin County Sheriff Sign
Minnesota
3 arrested in north-central Minn. after 2-year-old overdoses from fentanyl exposure
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office reported 304 fentanyl pills were seized from the residence, as well as several grams of crushed fentanyl powder
3d ago
 · 
By  Forum News Service
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Former Cloquet police officer charged with swindle, fraud
The accused officer gained access to the alleged victim's accounts and laid claim to her "new grandma's" estate five months after their first meeting.
6d ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for July 21, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
Jul 21
 · 
By  Staff reports
072223.N.FF.ShootingPresser
Breaking News
North Dakota
Search history reveals gunman’s chilling plot for mass carnage in Fargo, investigators say
Information found on Mohamad Barakat's computer made it clear to investigators that he was planning a mass casualty incident in Fargo
Jul 21
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
wood gavel with American flag in background
Minnesota
Rape charges dropped against Duluth caregiver
The case has led to congressional scrutiny and policy changes for a startup company that provides at-home elder care services
Jul 21
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Hopps, Nicole Headshot.jpg
Local
Public defender named to Duluth bench
Gov. Tim Walz picked Nicole Hopps to replace the late Sally Tarnowski.
Jul 19
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

July 19

  • Michael L. Brown, 41, Kettle River, possession of a controlled substance, 27 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; violation of no contact order within 10 years of two or more convictions, 87 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; second count of violation of a no contact order, fined $100, 78 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Jason D. Carrier, 42, Carlton, theft, 10 days local confinement.
  • Dawn M. Dale, 51, Duluth, two counts possession of a controlled substance, diversion program with six months monitoring.
  • Kimberly M. Davidson, 43, Moose Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • John A. McMillen, 67, Sawyer, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

July 20

  • Justin S. M. Brown, 25, St. Cloud, Minnesota, failure to stop for school bus, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Aaron J. Fischer, 55, Moose Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Sarah L. Ingle, 30, Cloquet, theft, continued for dismissal on one year probation with conditions, $300 fine and pay $127 in restitution.
  • Ryan A. McMillan, 31, Rochester, New York, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Paul A. Mohs, 64, Ramsey, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Christopher A. Rebarchek, 20, Duluth, give peace officer false information, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation.
  • Christy J. Running-Bear, 48, Virginia, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $100 fine.

July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Raelee L. Anderson, 17, Duluth, driving 102 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Joshua J. Duncan, 30, Superior, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Jacob J. Hammitt, 45, Moose Lake, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 3 days local confinement.
  • Sierra R. Hoffman-Strom, 24, International Falls, driving after suspension, fined $250.
  • Vincent A. Mullen Jr., 30, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
  • Raymond J. Navarro, 66, Bloomington, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on 364 days probation with conditions.
  • Thomas L. Reistad, 72, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Russell S. Theisen, 60, Deltona, Florida, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

July 22

  • Dylan J. Moore, 28, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/24/19), fined $200.

July 24

  • Joshua D. Seguin, 35, Cloquet, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Dane Hauser, Superior View Farm
Local
University of Minnesota trademarks fastest-growing poplar tree
5h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Woman paints Rosemaling.
Local
Photos: FinnFest debuts in Duluth
22h ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Duluth News Tribune building.jpg
Local
Duluth School Board votes to move forward with Duluth News Tribune building purchase
23h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
bearded man with long hair
Minnesota
Former Moose Lake security counselor charged in 1984 homicide
3d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
080819.N.PJ.NationalNightOut_6.jpg
Local
National Night Out makes its way back to Veterans Park
3d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Children go down a water slide at the beach
Members Only
Local
Photos: Cooling off at Pinehurst Park Beach
4d ago
 · 
By  Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Pheasant tailfeathers protruding from John Lindgren's backpack serve as testimony to a good day of hunting along the Missouri River in South Dakota recently. Lindgren's friend Ted Heisserer of Detroit Lakes, Minn., accompanies him during the October hunt. Sam Cook / scook@duluthnews.com
Northland Outdoors
Here's your 2023 hunting calendar for Minnesota, Wisconsin seasons
9h ago
 · 
By  John Myers