Matters of Record for July 28, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
June 9
- Amber N. Freeman, 30, West St. Paul, theft, fined $50 and 10 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; pay $43 in restitution.
July 17
- Nicolas L. Aron-Jones, 29, Moose Lake, second degree attempted murder, fined $50 and 220 months in prison.
- Sean A. Bolander, 32, Cloquet, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
- Corie J. Gomez, 42, Cloquet, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 55 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Marcus J. St. John Sr., 35, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 60 days local confinement, 44 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
July 19
- Michael L. Brown, 41, Kettle River, possession of a controlled substance, 27 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; violation of no contact order within 10 years of two or more convictions, 87 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent; second count of violation of a no contact order, fined $100, 78 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Jason D. Carrier, 42, Carlton, theft, 10 days local confinement.
- Dawn M. Dale, 51, Duluth, two counts possession of a controlled substance, diversion program with six months monitoring.
- Kimberly M. Davidson, 43, Moose Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- John A. McMillen, 67, Sawyer, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
July 20
- Justin S. M. Brown, 25, St. Cloud, Minnesota, failure to stop for school bus, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Aaron J. Fischer, 55, Moose Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Sarah L. Ingle, 30, Cloquet, theft, continued for dismissal on one year probation with conditions, $300 fine and pay $127 in restitution.
- Ryan A. McMillan, 31, Rochester, New York, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Paul A. Mohs, 64, Ramsey, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Christopher A. Rebarchek, 20, Duluth, give peace officer false information, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation.
- Christy J. Running-Bear, 48, Virginia, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $100 fine.
July 21
- Raelee L. Anderson, 17, Duluth, driving 102 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
- Joshua J. Duncan, 30, Superior, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Jacob J. Hammitt, 45, Moose Lake, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 3 days local confinement.
- Sierra R. Hoffman-Strom, 24, International Falls, driving after suspension, fined $250.
- Vincent A. Mullen Jr., 30, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Raymond J. Navarro, 66, Bloomington, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on 364 days probation with conditions.
- Thomas L. Reistad, 72, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Russell S. Theisen, 60, Deltona, Florida, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
July 22
- Dylan J. Moore, 28, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/24/19), fined $200.
July 24
- Joshua D. Seguin, 35, Cloquet, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
