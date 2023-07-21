Matters of Record for July 21, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
June 16
- Zebulon D. Kromm, 32, Scanlon, threats of violence, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 4 days local confinement.
June 29
- Jessica R. Defoe, 44, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $300 and 120 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
July 6
- Max E. Finney, 23, Moorhead, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 75 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jaclyn S. Furtman, 46, Fargo, North Dakota, driving after revocation (offense dated: 3/5/15), fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count driving after revocation (offense dated: 1/25/17), fined $200.
- Jesse J. Keuten, 33, Duluth, dangerous weapons - possession of metal knuckles/switch blade, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Scott S. Lambert, 61, Barnum Township, failure to stop for a school bus, fined $500.
- Tracy L. Shenett, 62, Proctor, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $200 and 364 days local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Alex L. Springer, 31, Hermantown, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Aleksandr A. Surkov, 23, Sturgeon Lake, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70.
July 7
- Andrew C. Armstrong, 21, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Brandon M. Bassett, 42, no address listed, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $200 and 324 days local confinement, 297 days stayed on two years probation.
- Jerry O. Berry, 47, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- James T. Tuttle, 32, Cloquet, disseminate pornographic work - minor under age 14, 76 months in prison; second count disseminate pornographic work - minor under age 14, 117 months in prison, concurrent; third count disseminate pornographic work - minor under age 14, 153 months in prison, concurrent; fourth count disseminate pornographic work - minor under age 14, 153 months in prison, concurrent.
July 8
- Robert J. Kennedy, 41, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
July 9
- Jacob D. McPherson, 17, Duluth, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
July 10
- Rafael Barragan, 28, Atwater, Minnesota, over legal tandem weight, fined $100.
- Kirby R. Benjamin, 27, Onamia, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $50.
- Kimby E. Brenner, 62, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Ryan S. Cadotte, 31, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Jonathan M. Cox, 45, Marietta, Georgia, driving 96 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Samantha R. Hvidsten, 26, Duluth, failure to stop for a school bus, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Zachary D. Lien, 28, Cloquet, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Brandon M. Lund, 39, Wyoming, CMV - detectable presence of alcohol, fined $300.
- Joseph T. McClellan, 32, Cartersville, Georgia, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Peter J. Noffsinger, 34, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Maricus L. Roseman, 34, Columbia Heights, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, 274 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Kristin L. Rubesh, 28, Carlton, careless driving, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Ricky O. Tobolaski, 21, Mahtowa, driving after suspension, fined $200; operating a motor vehicle with a canceled, revoked or suspended registration, fined $300.
- Rashaun K. Tubbs, 39, Topeka, Kansas, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Claudia I. Verville, 24, Bayfield, driving after suspension, fined $200.
July 11
- Jennie E. Birkholz, 46, Cloquet, theft, 10 days local confinement.
- Mauro N. Flores, 40, Moose Lake, threats of violence, 18 months in prison, time stayed on 18 months probation with conditions.
- Ty M. Hughes, 19, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $100.
- Amanda L. Jensrud, 41, Hugo, Minnesota, give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and 364 days local confinement, 360 days stayed on one year probation.
July 12
- Cory M. Ahlm, 45, Scandia, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $250.
- Crystal R. Ammesmaki, 39, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tyler R. Anderson, 29, Carlton, sale of marijuana, fined $200, 14 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Brenda L. Bratz, 42, Grand Rapids, theft, adjudication stayed for one year, fined $50 and 120 days local confinement, time stayed, pay $609 in restitution.
- Todd G. Katzenberg, 32, confidential address, driving after suspension (offense dated: 5/16/17), fined $200.
- Dakotah Petruk, 21, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Rachel M. St. Germaine, 40, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
July 13
- Benjamin R. Hallgren, 32, Carlton, careless driving, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Trey B. Hilger, 18, Sartell, Minnesota, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Richard W. Leming, 52, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Ronald W. Mabrey, 56, De Soto, Missouri, driver refuses to submit to vehicle weighing, fined $1,000; CM - driver has no record of duty status in possession, fined $100.
- Daniel R. McCullough, 39, Lindstrom, Minnesota, over legal tandem weight, fined $300.
- Cody T. Telega, 35, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Tanner J. Webster, 29, Esko, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
July 14
- Travis J. Anderson, 22, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Jeffrey Dorman, 66, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Patrick M. Eaton, 32, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Nathan R. Erickson, 38, Pengilly, driving after revocation (offense dated: 4/27/12), fined $200.
- John J. Hansmeyer, 29, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- John R. Lamphier, 45, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Gretchen A. Powell, 24, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Sara J. Siegle, 34, Wrenshall, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Iulian Vaduva, 43, Minneapolis, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Shao Yang, 31, Saint Paul, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
July 15
- Owen J. Hopkins, 23, Rochester, Minnesota, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
