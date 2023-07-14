Matters of Record for July 14, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
June 21
- Clements L. Wojtysiak, 65, Duluth, test refusal, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
June 26
- Lucas B. Anderson, 39, Cloquet, theft, fined $50.
- David L. Goodman, 61, Cloquet, driving without ignition interlock, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
- Randi L. Marttila, 40, Eveleth, possession of 10 grams or more narcotic other than heroin, fined $50 and 2 days local confinement and three years probation with conditions.
- Brianna J. Matrious, 21, Minneapolis, tamper with a motor vehicle, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Eric J. Renault, 31, Cloquet, damage to property, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 3 days local confinement.
June 27
- Janelle L. Nordby, 33, Waconia, Minnesota, possession of 10 or more doses of phencyclidine/hallucinogen, fined $50, 154 days local confinement and 27 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
June 28
- James L. Bennett, 44, Superior, violation of no contact order, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Brett J. Reynolds, 36, Cloquet, two counts theft, fined $50 per each count.
- Wayne J. Reynolds, 45, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine.
- Michaela M. Sundeen, 18, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
June 29
- Eli R. Burr, 19, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Julia M. R. Butler, 28, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kevin J. Kulaszewicz, 28, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Michelle R. Lieble, 40, Cloquet, theft, fined $100, 2 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, priston time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Andrew D. Norby, 30, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Victor P. Reller, 30, Aurora, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150; driving after suspension (offense dated: 3/8/17), fined $200.
- Daimon J. Reynolds, 30, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 18 days local confinement.
- Jacob M. Saburn, 18, Duluth, driving 106 mph in a 70 mph zone, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Tanka J. Tetzlaff, 48, Superior, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Joseph D. Willour, 41, Newton, New Jersey, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year, 364 days local confinement, 364 days stayed.
June 30
- Ashlee C. Antell-White, 25, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Kaydance M. Barrett, 19, Brookston, two counts possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 30 days local confinement per each count, concurrent.
- Jacob D. Bonneville, 31, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, 205 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; receiving stolen property, 203 days local confinement and 17 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Keriann L. Darkow, 36, Sandstone, theft, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Larenz W. Defoe, 21, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; criminal vehicular operation, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, 361 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; second count operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two eyars probation with conditions.
- Jason L. Fineday Jr., 23, Cloquet, burglary, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 294 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jourdan J. Fulton, 32, Brainerd, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 2 days local confinement.
- Chase T. Golden, 22, Cloquet, check forgery, 14 days local confinement and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Sonnie R. Greensky, 36, Saginaw, domestic assault, fined $100, 59 days local confinement and 18 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Nicholas L. Hanson, 31, Moose Lake, domestic assault, fined $100 and 364 days local confinement, 331 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Cole A. Hilton, 28, Sawyer, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $400 and 120 days local confinement, 117 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- David J. Nason, 68, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Miranda Ojibway, 44, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, 74 days local confinement and 13 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Mary L. Peterson, 77, Minneapolis, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Darrell J. Reynolds-Courture, 19, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Leroy A. Shabaiash, 47, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50, four days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
- Tyler J. Shabaiash, 29, Moose Lake, domestic assault, fined $50 and 24 months in prison.
- Isaiah J. St. Germaine, 22, Princeton, Minnesota, burglary, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 58 days local confinement.
- Zachary T. Youngberg, 25, Moose Lake, driving 33 mph in a 20 mph school zone, fined $100; driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Jeromy A. Zerwas, 30, Sturgeon, driving after revocation (offense dated: 2/8/16), fined $200.
July 1
- Tyceson W. Johnson, 18, Cloquet, marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50.
July 2
- Joshua S. Ermatinger, 33, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
July 3
- Heather M. Diver, 38, Cloquet, five counts theft, fined $50, 30 days local confinement and 20 hours Community Work Service, 27 days stayed on one year probation per each count, concurrent.
- Benjamin L. Houle, 44, Black River Falls, Wisconsin, driving after revocation, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 80 days stayed on one year probation.
- Kirk Nagel, 48, Centuria, Wisconsin, over legal tandem axle weight, fined $400.
July 5
- Heather M. Diver, 38, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- James E. Lozoya, 27, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Dakota J. Murfitt, 26, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Paul E. Tomas, 54, Hager City, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ronald R. Willis Jr., 39, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
