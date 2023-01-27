Matters of Record for Jan. 27, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
We are part of The Trust Project.
District Court
Carlton County
Jan. 13
- Timothy B. Carroll, 53, Cloquet, engage in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with child, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $3,000.
- Michael L. Fox, 36, Cloquet, assault on a peace officer, fined $50, 28 days local confinement, and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; assault, 60 days local confinement.
- Seth E. Linnell, 18, Wadena, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 day stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Tyler J. Peacock, 30, Cloquet, theft, fined $50 and 45 days local confinement, 20 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count theft, fined $50 and 45 days local confinement, 26 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 301 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Steven C. Tiessen, 37, Cloquet, theft, fined $50, 31 days local confinement, 15 months in prison and pay $1,304 in restitution, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
Jan. 17
- Ricardo W. B. Fairbanks, 46, Hinckley, theft, fined $200.
- Dwayne J. Bergman, 38, Duluth, tamper with a motor vehicle, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Carmen R. Martineau, 34, Cloquet, theft, fined $50, 29 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Anthony A. Moose, 26, Cloquet, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine, 3 days local confinement and pay $307 in restitution.
- Sarah J. Mudge, 43, Duluth, move over law violation, fined $50.
- John N. Silker, 45, Carlton, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Colin D. Stone, 19, Moose Lake, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 305 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Jan. 18
- Nicholas K. Anderson, 25, Floodwood, driving 91 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $150; driving after cancellation, fined $200, concurrent.
- Kristen M. Andrews, 52, Moose Lake, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Faron J. Beaulieu, 30, Carlton, violation of order for protection, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, fined $100 and 43 days local confinement.
- Krista L. Harder, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Sean L. Joplin Jr., 31, Moose Lake, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Sarah E. M. Lone, 32, Cloquet, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Chantel F. Martin, 35, McGregor, theft, fined $50; driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
- Matthew D. Mercer Sr., 38, Cloquet, assault, 90 days local confinement.
- Krzysztof J. Talarowicz, 34, Duluth, theft, 90 days local confinement.
- Joshua J. Wise, 33, Cloquet, violation of no contact order within 10 years of a prior conviction, fined $50 and 21 months in prison; second count violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 23 months in prison.
Jan. 19
- Jamie L. Blue Bird, 30, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 10 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Brock B. Hascall, 22, Wright, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Isaiah J. St. Germaine, 22, Saint Paul, Minnesota, test refusal, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 314 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; interfere with a peace officer, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 46 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; violation of a restraining order within 10 years of a previous convictions, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 318 days stayed on two years probation with conditions with conditions, concurrent; second count violation of no contact order within 10 years of previous conviction, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 31 days local confinement.
Jan. 20
- Tracy L. Anderson, 49, Cloquet, damage to property, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $100, 28 days local confinement and pay $5,350 in restitution.
Jan. 23
- Roxanne J. Batte, 52, Moose Lake, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Randy Coleman, 24, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Krzysztof J. Talarowicz, 34, Duluth, theft, fined $50, 90 days local confinement and pay $68 in restitution.
- Michael J. Wall, 50, Studio City, California, move over law violation, fined $50.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
