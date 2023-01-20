Matters of Record for Jan. 20, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
Jan. 6
- Raeann L. Barney, 21, Cloquet, damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Steven H. Bartheidel, 38, Sandstone, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Jake A. Doty, 30, Carlton, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Abby O. Hoffman, 21, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Lawrence D. Reinke Jr., 46, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Jaypee Selorico, 37, Cloquet, disseminate pornographic work, three days local confinement and 24 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Maradeth S. Sillanpa, 31, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- John H. Strain, 66, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Jan. 7
- Patrick T. Daly, 41, Edina, Minnesota, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.
- Isaac J. Gran, 46, Kalevala Township, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Keriara E. Watson, 32, Mahtomedi, Minnesota, driving 105 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
Jan. 8
- Kyan P. Ponzio, 18, Savage, Minnesota, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
Jan. 9
- Stephan M. Nelson, 33, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Alannah J. Sundgaard, 31, Cloquet, obstructing legal process, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Danielle L. Webster, 31, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
Jan. 10
- Dezire L. A. Hopkins, 31, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Jaquiel J. Ogima, 18, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Leslie D. Richards, 59, Wright, two counts child passenger restraint system violation, fined $50 per each count.
- Stephen M. Wade, 32, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Jan. 11
- Shawn M. Adrian, 41, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50; possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $150.
- SammyJo K. Anderson, 32, Duluth, obstructing legal process, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 355 days stayed on one year probation.
- Inez A. Aubid, 29, Cloquet, two counts theft, 90 days local confinement per each count; possess hypodermic syringes, 90 days local confinement; mail theft, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 61 days local confinement.
- Garret J. Gumtow, 45, Silver Bay, driving while impaired, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Jan. 12
- Madison L. Hall, 18, Superior, theft, diversion, one year monitoring.
- Landen A. Johnson, 20, Cloquet, theft, continued for dismissal on six months probation, pay $14 in restitution.
- Emily S. Reno, 25, Cloquet, theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jayme L. Schmidt, 40, Askov, theft, continued for dismissal on six months probation.
- Derrick B. Scott, 32, St. Cloud, Minnesota, theft, fined $50.
- Jeremiah D. Stone, 33, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jodene L. Syrjanen, 64, Thomson Township, failure to stop for a school bus, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
Jan. 13
- Deborah J. Frehse, 63, Barnum, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Nicole G. Heaser, 34, Wright, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and five days local confinement.
- Jeffrey A. Ojanen, 39, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Jan. 14
- Hushi A. Vang, 22, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
Jan. 15
- Kevin A. Figueroa Jimenez, 18, New Brighton, Minnesota, driving 112 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
Jan. 16
- Linda M. Garrity, 57, Stillwater, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
