News | Local
News reporting
Matters of Record for Jan. 13, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

By Staff reports
January 13, 2023 02:00 PM
District Court
Carlton County
Dec. 27

  • Nicholas I. Nergard, 41, Wrenshall, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Dec. 28

  • Richardo M. Curtis, 36, Faribault, Minnesota, give false information to a peace officer, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement; theft, 30 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Gregg A. Johnson, 62, Cologne, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Dec. 29

  • Brian W. Grandy, 32, Superior, theft, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement.
  • Maria K. McKibbon, 46, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $700 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Dec. 30

  • Elizabeth C. Clemmer, 27, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Dec. 31

  • Medhat H. Abdelaziz, 44, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Kellen R. Brunfelt, 27, Esko, open bottle violation, fined $100.

Jan. 3

  • Delbert G. Shabaiash Jr., 39, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 46 months in prison; fleeing a peace officer, 30 days local confinement.
  • Lucas A. Soder-Lawrence, 29, Kettle River, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jamal A. Yusof, 34, Minneapolis, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Jan. 4

  • Robert R. Berthiaume, 41, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year local confinement.
  • Joseph B. Greene, 34, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Tiffany M. Hill, 22, Bemidji, Minnesota, assault, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 72 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Allison M. Jackson, 30, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 359 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • David B. Jeff, 30, Duluth, violation of no contact order, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement.
  • Michael R. Kesner, 43, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 66 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 69 days stayed on 1 year probation with conditions, consecutive; third count driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 68 days stayed on 1 year probation with conditions, consecutive.
  • Spencer L. Lemm, 25, Wright, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Michaela C. Mowry, 25, Cloquet, domestic assault, continued for one year.

Jan. 5

  • Colour A. Maki, 16, Duluth, move over law violation, fined $50.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

