Matters of Record for Feb. 3, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
Jan. 23
- Stuart W. Abramowski, 32, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, 14 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; second count driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
Jan. 24
- Jill L. Dryke, 58, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Jerad T. Konczak, 46, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/31/17), fined $200.
- Samuel J. Nelson, 33, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/9/15), fined $200.
- Angela M. Theisen, 30, Cloquet, driving after revocation (offense dated: 3/18/17), fined $200.
Jan. 25
- Danika V. M. Buck, 31, Virginia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 314 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Ellie M. Daronco, 21, Duluth, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Gladys D. Martin, 52, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year; theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
- Brittany L. L. Nelson, 38, Moose Lake, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two year probation with conditions; neglect of a child, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, three days local confinement.
Jan. 26
- Laura L. Anderson, 53, Saginaw, careless driving, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Oscar Arreola, 28, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kevin V. Leos, 39, Kearns, Utah, test refusal, fined $300 and 60 days local confinement, 59 days stayed on six months probation with conditions.
- Cade M. Maas, 19, Jordan, Minnesota, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Samuel J. Nelson, 33, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/1/15), fined $200.
- Eric L. Sims, 36, Moose Lake, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for six months.
- Michael T. Snyder, 59, Kabetogama, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Jan. 27
- Chad R. Altman, 45, Floodwood, felon in possession of a firearm/ammo, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 355 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; ignition interlock violation, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, five days local confinement, concurrent.
- Alex M. Belich, 40, Esko, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Melissa A. Deverney, 50, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ashley L. Grinsteinner, 34, South St. Paul, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Cory M. Leistico, 31, Elk River, Minnesota, MN annual inspection decal violation, fined $100.
- Justin R. Rivera Sr., 36, Duluth, damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; careless driving, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, concurrent; second count theft, fined $50 and 10 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
Jan. 28
- Michael S. Fosness, 37, Carlton, driving after revocation, fined $200.
Jan. 30
- Adam S. Bauer, 35, White Bear Lake, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 330 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Robert A. Cook, 32, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on six months probation with conditions.
- Corey J. Jurzak, 26, Carbon Hill, Illinois, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- William B. Otis, 29, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Amanda B. Rhyn, 43, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Connie A. Ziegler, 70, Sawyer Township, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, three days local confinement.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
