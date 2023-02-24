99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Matters of Record for Feb. 24, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
February 24, 2023 02:00 PM

District Court
Carlton County
Feb. 6

  • Joshua C. Baublitz, 36, Barnum, theft, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Devon L. Farley, 37, Hibbing, interference with an emergency call, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Billy J. Martineau, 28, Cloquet, sale/possess/explode/advertise/use fireworks, 10 days local confinement.
  • Shane R. Skoglund, 49, Moose Lake, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Damon S. Solis, 29, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 78 days and $150 stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Theresa A. Stately, 38, Cloquet, assault of a peace officer, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 348 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Feb. 7

  • Jason L. Fineday, 22, Cloquet, two counts theft, 20 days local confinement per each count, concurrent.

Feb. 8

  • Zawed S. Anto, 24, Bellerose, New York, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Devon S. M. Dahl, 24, Cloquet, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine and 3 days local confinement.
  • Heather M. Drewlow, 48, Twin Lakes Township, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Hunter D. Flaim, 21, Cloquet, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Samuel M. Taylor, 21, Stone Mountain, Georgia, driving 103 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
  • James W. Priley, 58, Cloquet, theft, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • John H. Suonvieri, 77, Floodwood, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Princeton L. Witherspoon, 34, Duluth, theft, 30 days local confinement.

Feb. 9

  • Andrew J. Defoe, 36, Cloquet, theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Brooklyn R. Gotelaere, 22, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Edward K. Rono, 27, Cloquet, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed for six months.
  • Jermaine L. A. Scott, 35, Maplewood, Minnesota, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for one year; driving 117 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Glenn E. Swanson, 70, Carlton, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Feb. 10

  • Andrew C. Armstrong, 21, Maple, Wisconsin, driving after suspension, fined $240.
  • Samantha M. Hoffman, 23, Duluth, receiving stolen property, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, pay $1,155 in restitution.
  • Shawn M. Jacobs, 52, Carlton, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50, 90 days local confinement and 42 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions; driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $400 and 120 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Daisha V. Kilgore, 34, Las Vegas, Nevada, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/2/16), fined $150 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Kenneth B. Kovala, 40, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on one day probation.
  • Darrell J. Reynolds-Couture, 19, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 40 days local confinement; second count possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 42 days local confinement.

Feb. 11

  • Keith G. Javner, 24, Cloquet, two counts driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

Feb. 13

  • Shane W. Defoe, 31, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Dawn M. L. Felt, 69, Beaver Bay, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Sarah E. M. Lone, 31, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, 332 days local confinement stayed on one year probation with conditions; theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 79 days stayed on on e year probation with conditions, 20 hours Community Work Service.
  • Jeffrey D. Murray, 66, Foxboro, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Blake E. Neumann, 33, Hamel, Minnesota, CMV - driver on duty in possession of under the influence of drugs or other substances, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Adam R. Stepan, 37, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $3,000 and one year local confinement, 275 days and $2,300 stayed on two years probation with conditions; obstructing legal process, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, 25 days stayed on one year probation.
  • Tyler A. Schlais, 27, Superior, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Danielle L. Webster, 31, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Feb. 14

  • Darrin A. Powell, 31, Cloquet, obstructing legal process, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.

Feb. 15

  • Charles E. Clyde, 54, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Shawna M. Cramer, 30, Sandstone, Minnesota, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Thomas D. Moynan, 56, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 15 days local confinement
  • Challan L. Roerig, 29, Overland Park, Kansas, theft, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 338 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; display canceled/revoked/stolen plates, fined $300, concurrent; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 15 days local confinement, concurrent; theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 13 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent; driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 63 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; driving after revocation, fined $220, concurrent.
  • Angela M. Theisen, 40, Cloquet, driving after revocation (offense dated: 10/6/16), fined $200.
  • Jesse A. Wendt, 44, Minneapolis, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

