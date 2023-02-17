99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Matters of Record for Feb. 17, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

By Staff reports
February 17, 2023 02:00 PM

District Court
Carlton County
Jan. 13

  • Timothy B. Carroll, 53, Cloquet, engage in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with child, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Michael L. Fox, 36, Cloquet, assault, fined $50, 28 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions; second count assault, 60 days local confinement.
  • Seth E. Linnell, 18, Wadena, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Tyler J. Peacock, 30, Cloquet, theft, fined $50 and 45 days local confinement, 20 days stayed on one year probation: second count theft, fined $50 and 45 days local confinement, 26 days stayed on one year probation, concurrent; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 320 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Steven C. Tiessen, 37, Cloquet, theft, fined $50, 31 days local confinement, 15 months in prison and pay $1,304 in restitution, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

Jan. 17

  • Dwayne J. Bergman, 38, Duluth, tamper with a motor vehicle, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Ricardo W. B. Fairbanks, 46, Hinckley, theft, fined $200.
  • Carmen R. Martineau, 34, Cloquet, theft, fined $50, 29 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Anthony A. Moose, 26, Cloquet, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 fine, 3 days local confinement and pay $307 in restitution.
  • Sarah J. Mudge, 43, Duluth, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • John N. Silker, 45, Carlton, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Colin D. Stone, 19, Moose Lake, criminal sexual conduct, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 305 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Jan. 18

  • Nicholas K. Anderson, 25, Floodwood, driving 91 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $150; driving after cancellation, fined $200, concurrent.
  • Kristen M. Andrews, 52, Moose Lake, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Faron J. Beaulieu, 30, Carlton, violation of order for protection, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $100 fine and 43 days local confinement.
  • Krista L. Harder, 27, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Sean L. Joplin Jr., 31, Moose Lake, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Sarah E. M. Lone, 32, Cloquet, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Chantel F. Martin, 36, McGregor, theft, fined $50; driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Matthew D. Mercer Sr., 28, Cloquet, assault, 90 days local confinement.
  • Krzysztof J. Talarowicz, 34, Duluth, theft, 90 days local confinement.
  • Joshua J. Wise, 33, Cloquet, violation of no contact order within 10 years of first or two or more convictions, fined $50 and 21 months in prison; second count violation of no contact order within 10 years of first of two or more convictions, fined $50 and 23 months in prison, concurrent.

Jan. 19

  • Jamie L. Blue Bird, 30, Duluth, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 10 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Brock B. Hascall, 22, Wright, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Isaiah J. St. Germaine, 22, St. Paul, Minnesota, test refusal, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 314 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; obstructing legal process, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 46 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; violation of a restraining order within 10 years of a previous conviction, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 318 days stayed on two years probation with conditions, concurrent; second count violation of a restraining order within 10 years of a previous conviction, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 31 days local confinement, concurrent.

Jan. 20

  • Tracy L. Anderson, 49, Cloquet, damage to property, imposition stayed on two years probation with conditions, fined $100, 28 days local confinement and pay $5,350 in restitution.

Jan. 23

  • Stuart W. Abramowski, 32, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, 14 days local confinement and 15 months in prison, prison time stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; second count driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.

Jan. 24

  • Jill L. Dryke, 58, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Jerad T. Konczak, 46, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/31/17), fined $200.
  • Samuel J. Nelson, 33, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/9/15), fined $200.
  • Angela M. Theisen, 40, Cloquet, driving after revocation (offense dated: 3/18/17), fined $200.

Jan. 25

  • Danika V. M. Buck, 31, Virginia, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 314 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Ellie M. Daronco, 21, Duluth, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Gladys D. Martin, 52, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year; theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
  • Brittany L. L. Nelson, 38, Moose Lake, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; neglect of a child, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 3 days local confinement, concurrent.

Jan. 26

  • Laura L. Anderson, 53, Saginaw, careless driving, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Oscar Arreola, 28, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Kevin V. Leos, 39, Kearns, Utah, test refusal, fined $300 and 60 days local confinement, 59 days stayed on six months probation with conditions.
  • Cade M. Maas, 19, Jordan, Minnesota, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Samuel J. Nelson, 33, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense dated: 9/1/15), fined $200.
  • Eric L. Sims, 36, Moose Lake, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed on six months probation with conditions.
  • Michael T. Snyder, 59, Kabetogama, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Jan. 31

  • Sirena M. Bergson, 41, Duluth, theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Dustin L. Jensen, 38, Sturgeon Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Eric M. Larson, 44, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Amanda M. Lay, 32, International Falls, theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Brandon F. Snyder, 23, Mankato, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Addie M. Stavang, 66, Wrenshall, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Feb. 1

  • David R. Cole, 36, Bemidji, Minnesota, theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement; domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Dylann M. Ebarb, 21, Esko, driving 112 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150; careless driving, fined $100.
  • Sonnie R. Greensky, 36, Cloquet, damage to property, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Cecelia R. Houle, 40, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Parker J. Morse, 21, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Cindy M. Murkerson, 38, New Brighton, Minnesota, theft, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jackson P. J. Nemmers, 32, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; second count driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Simon D. Walters, 20, Duluth, driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Christopher R. Youngblood, 42, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 37 days local confinement.

Feb. 2

  • Taylor C. Ahlberg, 25, Superior, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Elizabeth A. Campbell, 42, Almosa, Colorado, driving after suspension (offense dated: 10/11/15), fined $200.
  • Timothy H. MacMillan, 56, Culver, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Evan J. Pokornowski, 23, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Matthew D. Powers, 38, Proctor, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Michael J. Weaver, 27, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Daniel T. Westcott, 69, Silver Brook Township, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Feb. 3

  • Arlee R. Simenson, 39, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 10 days local confinement.
  • Cody D. Tatsak, 26, International Falls, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Jim A. Walker, 56, Holyoke Township, possess tear gas/stun gun, adjudication stayed on one year probation.

Feb. 6

  • Rachel M. Reynolds, 41, Duluth, theft, 30 days local confinement and pay $100 in restitution; possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement, 270 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
