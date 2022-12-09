Matters of Record for Dec. 9, 2022
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
Nov. 22
- Jennifer L. McIntosh, 42, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Nov. 23
- Dawn M. Delille, 45, Shakopee, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
- Bradley P. Johnson, 28, Atkinson Township, burglary, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 4 days local confinement; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $1,506 in restitution, concurrent; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Tanner J. Webster, 28, Esko, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; disorderly house, imposition stayed on one year probation.
- Lajuan D. Williams, 28, Duluth, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on six months probation.
Nov. 24
- Ryan T. Fleck, 27, Minneapolis, hunting violation - transporting a loaded firearm, fined $100.
Nov. 28
- Kerea Douglas, 27, Savage, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
- Travis A. Evers, 33, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Ronald D. Haltli, 53, Sturgeon Lake, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $200 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Jonathan M. Houareau, 42, Esko, test refusal, one year local confinement, 279 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, concurrent; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, 180 days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Matthew L. Hyvonen, 34, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Dana J. Maudal, 36, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Zachary D. Mullen, 32, Esko, felon convicted crime of violence - firearm violation, 48 months in prison.
- Carl A. Smith, 68, Minneapolis, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Joseph W. Thompson, 42, Cloquet, violation of order for protection, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Nov. 29
- Tanner J. Kall, 28, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Nov. 30
- Jeffrey L. Carlson, 50, Laporte, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Stacey L. Thrower, 52, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jacob D. Tucker, 26, Cloquet, two counts driving while impaired, continue for dismissal for six months per each count; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement.
Dec. 1
- Riley W. Burns, 27, St. Cloud, Minnesota, domestic assault, one year local confinement.
- Liberty L. Isham, 47, Shakopee, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; theft, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Antuan L. Jones, 35, Roseville, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement; driving while impaired, one year local confinement, concurrent.
- Brandon G. Lundquist, 38, Barnum, driving fails to stop for a collision, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Caden N. Opland, 24, Duluth, possession of 50 grams or 100 dose units of amphetamine/PCP/hallucinogens and possession of a controlled substance, diversion program with 12 month monitoring.
- Ronnie D. Paris, 37, Perch Lake Township, reckless driving, fined $215 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Kaleb C. Sandy, 23, Canyon, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, continue for dismissal for one year.
Dec. 2
- Kevin E. Painter II, 34, Twin Lakes Township, give peace officer false information, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement.
- Danielle L. Werner, 36, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
Dec. 3
- Bruce N. T. Lee, 30, Lake Elmo, Minnesota, deer hunting violation - may not hung with aid or use of bait, fined $300; hunting violation - hunting deer without a license, fined $300.
- Kaiyue Lee, 21, Cottage Grove, Minnesota, deer hunting violation - may not hung with aid or use of bait, fined $300; hunting violation - hunting deer without a license, fined $300.
- Lily Y. Lee, 50, Cottage Grove, Minnesota, deer hunting violation - may not hung with aid or use of bait, fined $300.
- Nya L. Lee, 56, Cottage Grove, Minnesota, deer hunting violation - may not hung with aid or use of bait, fined $300.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
