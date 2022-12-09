Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Matters of Record for Dec. 9, 2022

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
December 09, 2022 02:00 PM
District Court
Carlton County
Nov. 22

  • Jennifer L. McIntosh, 42, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Nov. 23

  • Dawn M. Delille, 45, Shakopee, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
  • Bradley P. Johnson, 28, Atkinson Township, burglary, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 4 days local confinement; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, pay $1,506 in restitution, concurrent; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Tanner J. Webster, 28, Esko, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; disorderly house, imposition stayed on one year probation.
  • Lajuan D. Williams, 28, Duluth, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on six months probation.

Nov. 24

  • Ryan T. Fleck, 27, Minneapolis, hunting violation - transporting a loaded firearm, fined $100.

Nov. 28

  • Kerea Douglas, 27, Savage, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for six months, $50 fine.
  • Travis A. Evers, 33, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Ronald D. Haltli, 53, Sturgeon Lake, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $200 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Jonathan M. Houareau, 42, Esko, test refusal, one year local confinement, 279 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, concurrent; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, 180 days local confinement and 36 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Matthew L. Hyvonen, 34, Virginia, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Dana J. Maudal, 36, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Zachary D. Mullen, 32, Esko, felon convicted crime of violence - firearm violation, 48 months in prison.
  • Carl A. Smith, 68, Minneapolis, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Joseph W. Thompson, 42, Cloquet, violation of order for protection, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Nov. 29

  • Tanner J. Kall, 28, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Nov. 30

  • Jeffrey L. Carlson, 50, Laporte, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Stacey L. Thrower, 52, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jacob D. Tucker, 26, Cloquet, two counts driving while impaired, continue for dismissal for six months per each count; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 60 days local confinement.

Dec. 1

  • Riley W. Burns, 27, St. Cloud, Minnesota, domestic assault, one year local confinement.
  • Liberty L. Isham, 47, Shakopee, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation; theft, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Antuan L. Jones, 35, Roseville, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, one year local confinement; driving while impaired, one year local confinement, concurrent.
  • Brandon G. Lundquist, 38, Barnum, driving fails to stop for a collision, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Caden N. Opland, 24, Duluth, possession of 50 grams or 100 dose units of amphetamine/PCP/hallucinogens and possession of a controlled substance, diversion program with 12 month monitoring.
  • Ronnie D. Paris, 37, Perch Lake Township, reckless driving, fined $215 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Kaleb C. Sandy, 23, Canyon, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, continue for dismissal for one year.

Dec. 2

  • Kevin E. Painter II, 34, Twin Lakes Township, give peace officer false information, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement.
  • Danielle L. Werner, 36, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

Dec. 3

  • Bruce N. T. Lee, 30, Lake Elmo, Minnesota, deer hunting violation - may not hung with aid or use of bait, fined $300; hunting violation - hunting deer without a license, fined $300.
  • Kaiyue Lee, 21, Cottage Grove, Minnesota, deer hunting violation - may not hung with aid or use of bait, fined $300; hunting violation - hunting deer without a license, fined $300.
  • Lily Y. Lee, 50, Cottage Grove, Minnesota, deer hunting violation - may not hung with aid or use of bait, fined $300.
  • Nya L. Lee, 56, Cottage Grove, Minnesota, deer hunting violation - may not hung with aid or use of bait, fined $300.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

