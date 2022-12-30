99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Matters of Record for Dec. 30, 2022

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
December 30, 2022 02:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

District Court
Carlton County
Dec. 15

  • Leah R. Barney, 30, Brookston, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 358 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Madison M. Carlson, 25, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Dec. 19

  • Vincent A. Mullen Jr., 29, Wright, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 36 days local confinement.
  • Derek J. Sloan, 37, Duluth, assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 66 days local confinement; violation of no contact order, imposition stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; domestic assault, imposition stayed on one year probation with conditions, 35 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Damian A. Smith, 25, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200; possession/sale of marijuana, fined $50.

Dec. 20

  • Michael F. Donnelly, 64, Cloquet, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Haylee L. Garrison, 29, Iron River, driving after suspension (offense dated: 7/31/18), fined $200.
  • Samuel J. R. Rutledge, 32, Hastings, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 330 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Dec. 21

  • Sonja B. L. Garbow, 42, Sawyer Township, predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement, fined $50 and 21 months in prison.
  • Kayla S. Gengler, 31, Duluth, theft, 30 days local confinement.
  • Matthew R. Kent, 30, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Bruce J. Kinghorn, 70, Esko, criminal sex conduct, adjudication stayed on six months probation with conditions, one day local confinement and pay $700 in restitution.
  • Anshu Sharma, 46, Maple Grove, Minnesota, driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Tanka J. Tetzlaff, 47, Duluth, felon possess ammo/any firearm, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Dec. 22

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Andrew J. Anderson, 45, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • John F. Diver Jr., 44, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, continued for dismissal for six months.
  • Lucas P. Giacomini, 45, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Carla M. Pehl, 40, Esko, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on oneyear probation with conditions.
  • Joseph T. Silker, 35, Carlton, theft, 30 days local confinement; driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $200 and 120 days local confinement, 111 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Taydin L. Turner, 22, Duluth, theft, 30 days local confinement.

Dec. 23

  • John D. Ray III, 33, International Falls, theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Dec. 24

  • Samantha J. Anderson, 24, Cloquet, driving after suspension/revocation/cancellation, fined $200.

Dec. 25

  • Douglas R. S. Lewis, 19, Duluth, driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSCARLTON COUNTY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Police lights.jpg
Local
Cloquet football coach arrested for impaired driving
Jeff Ojanen faces two misdemeanor DWI charges stemming from a traffic stop on the morning of Dec. 23.
December 30, 2022 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Raffy Johnson and his wife, Toni, pictured in the background, share some chuckles while checking on the gravy
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Countdown-to-2023 edition
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
December 30, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Library events, Tech and Coffee, and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
December 29, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school football game
Local
Stories the Cloquet Pine Journal is following in 2023
A look at some of the big stories we plan to keep tabs on in the new year.
December 29, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski