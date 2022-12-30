Matters of Record for Dec. 30, 2022
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
Dec. 15
- Leah R. Barney, 30, Brookston, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 358 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Madison M. Carlson, 25, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Dec. 19
- Vincent A. Mullen Jr., 29, Wright, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, 36 days local confinement.
- Derek J. Sloan, 37, Duluth, assault, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 66 days local confinement; violation of no contact order, imposition stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent; domestic assault, imposition stayed on one year probation with conditions, 35 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Damian A. Smith, 25, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200; possession/sale of marijuana, fined $50.
Dec. 20
- Michael F. Donnelly, 64, Cloquet, violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Haylee L. Garrison, 29, Iron River, driving after suspension (offense dated: 7/31/18), fined $200.
- Samuel J. R. Rutledge, 32, Hastings, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 330 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Dec. 21
- Sonja B. L. Garbow, 42, Sawyer Township, predatory offender - knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement, fined $50 and 21 months in prison.
- Kayla S. Gengler, 31, Duluth, theft, 30 days local confinement.
- Matthew R. Kent, 30, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Bruce J. Kinghorn, 70, Esko, criminal sex conduct, adjudication stayed on six months probation with conditions, one day local confinement and pay $700 in restitution.
- Anshu Sharma, 46, Maple Grove, Minnesota, driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Tanka J. Tetzlaff, 47, Duluth, felon possess ammo/any firearm, fined $300 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Dec. 22
- Andrew J. Anderson, 45, Hibbing, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- John F. Diver Jr., 44, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Lucas P. Giacomini, 45, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Carla M. Pehl, 40, Esko, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, 90 days local confinement, time stayed on oneyear probation with conditions.
- Joseph T. Silker, 35, Carlton, theft, 30 days local confinement; driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $200 and 120 days local confinement, 111 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Taydin L. Turner, 22, Duluth, theft, 30 days local confinement.
Dec. 23
- John D. Ray III, 33, International Falls, theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Dec. 24
- Samantha J. Anderson, 24, Cloquet, driving after suspension/revocation/cancellation, fined $200.
Dec. 25
- Douglas R. S. Lewis, 19, Duluth, driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton.
