Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Matters of Record for Dec. 23, 2022

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

District Court
Carlton County
Dec. 12

  • Corie J. Gomez, 41, Cloquet, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $75 fine and 14 days local confinement.
  • Emily R. Schuelke, 21, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $700 and one year local confinement, 364 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.

Dec. 13

  • Cory M. Baumann, 51, Princeton, Minnesota, big game violation - failure to register deer as required, fined $100.
  • Rebecca L. Glader, 39, Cloquet, criminal vehicular operation, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 100 hours Community Work Service.
  • Michael D. Golesh, 34, Hermantown, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 5 days local confinement; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Jason D. Hart, 43, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 19 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Dylan D. Kelly, 25, Moose Lake, driving after revocation, 90 days local confinement.
  • Adam S. Spar, 37, Isanti, Minnesota, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $50 and 277 days local confinement.

Dec. 14

  • Victoria B. Anderson, 31, Foxboro, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Kayleigh R. Howard, 26, Cloquet, fugitive, extradition waived.
  • Delberta L. Lyon, 54, Minneapolis, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $200 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jessica L. Martin, 29, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Anthony T. Weston, 41, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, 18 months in prison; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Jason D. Woorster, 29, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Dec. 15

  • Adam R. Silker, 43, Carlton, test refusal, fined $700 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $700 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
  • Rowdy-Kurtis L. Sorenson, 20, Esko, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.

Dec. 16

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Dale R. Boshey Jr., 32, Tower, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 8 days local confinement.
  • Wade R. Durham, 26, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Brandon J. Guistolise, 25, Danville, California, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • William H. Langhorst, 27, Kettle River, driving 100 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $150; careless driving, fined $300.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSCARLTON COUNTY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings continue as winds increase Friday
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
December 23, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
United States Postal Service
Members Only
Local
Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
December 23, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Brooklyn Nilsen, 8, of Carlton, helps her friend Wyatt Clark, 5, of Wrenshall, tie his skates
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Almost-Christmas edition
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
December 23, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Christmas Tree with Decorations
Local
Where to recycle fresh-cut Christmas trees
Christmas trees, like yard waste, are banned from landfills in Minnesota, but there are several sites in the area that will accept trees after the holidays for recycling.
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports