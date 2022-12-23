Matters of Record for Dec. 23, 2022
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
Dec. 12
- Corie J. Gomez, 41, Cloquet, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $75 fine and 14 days local confinement.
- Emily R. Schuelke, 21, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $700 and one year local confinement, 364 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Dec. 13
- Cory M. Baumann, 51, Princeton, Minnesota, big game violation - failure to register deer as required, fined $100.
- Rebecca L. Glader, 39, Cloquet, criminal vehicular operation, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 100 hours Community Work Service.
- Michael D. Golesh, 34, Hermantown, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 5 days local confinement; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Jason D. Hart, 43, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 19 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Dylan D. Kelly, 25, Moose Lake, driving after revocation, 90 days local confinement.
- Adam S. Spar, 37, Isanti, Minnesota, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $50 and 277 days local confinement.
Dec. 14
- Victoria B. Anderson, 31, Foxboro, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Kayleigh R. Howard, 26, Cloquet, fugitive, extradition waived.
- Delberta L. Lyon, 54, Minneapolis, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $200 and one year local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jessica L. Martin, 29, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Anthony T. Weston, 41, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, 18 months in prison; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Jason D. Woorster, 29, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 362 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Dec. 15
- Adam R. Silker, 43, Carlton, test refusal, fined $700 and one year local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving while impaired, fined $700 and 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Rowdy-Kurtis L. Sorenson, 20, Esko, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine.
Dec. 16
- Dale R. Boshey Jr., 32, Tower, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 8 days local confinement.
- Wade R. Durham, 26, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Brandon J. Guistolise, 25, Danville, California, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- William H. Langhorst, 27, Kettle River, driving 100 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $150; careless driving, fined $300.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
