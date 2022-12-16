Matters of Record for Dec. 16, 2022
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
Dec. 1
- Randall R. Reents, 61, Duluth, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for six months.
Dec. 5
- Amanda M. Bruner-Carroll, 43, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Marshall W. Killsenemy, 21, Cloquet, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 16 days stayed on one year probation; burglary, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 32 days local confinement.
- Jesse D. Motschenbacher, 41, Wrenshall, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation, 2 days local confinement.
- Gregory A. Perich, 48, Esko, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 364 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Scott M. Wagner, 47, Maplewood, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $230.
- Eric C. Watson, 58, Floodwood, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for six months.
Dec. 6
- Timothy A. Kreger, 59, Byron, Minnesota, violation of no contact order - within 10 years of first of two or more convictions, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $100 fine and 49 days local confinement.
Dec. 7
- Abigail I. Mulmat, 22, San Diego, California, move over law violation, fined $50.
Dec. 8
- Jessica A. M. Stevens, 19, Moose Lake, open bottle law violation in a motor vehicle, fined $100; owner allow illegal operation, fined $100.
Dec. 9
- Jamie L. Moses, 35, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Nolan M. Perttula, 22, Cloquet, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
Dec. 10
- Diontae L. Washington, 19, Woodbury, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
Dec. 11
- Nicholas C. Lee, 26, Esko, careless driving, fined $100; driving 90 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $150.
Dec. 12
- Steven R. Anderson, 46, Carlton, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Trent L. Anderson, 24, Cloquet, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, one day local confinement.
- Maihlet M. Marin, 17, Brookston, driving 85 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $150.
- Matthew L. Reynolds, 33, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $3,000 and one year local confinement, 364 days and $2,300 stayed on two years probation with conditions.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
