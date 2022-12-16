Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Matters of Record for Dec. 16, 2022

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
December 16, 2022 02:00 PM
District Court
Carlton County
Dec. 1

  • Randall R. Reents, 61, Duluth, hands-free law violation, continued for dismissal for six months.

Dec. 5

  • Amanda M. Bruner-Carroll, 43, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Marshall W. Killsenemy, 21, Cloquet, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 16 days stayed on one year probation; burglary, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, 32 days local confinement.
  • Jesse D. Motschenbacher, 41, Wrenshall, violation of a restraining order, adjudication stayed on one year probation, 2 days local confinement.
  • Gregory A. Perich, 48, Esko, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 364 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Scott M. Wagner, 47, Maplewood, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $230.
  • Eric C. Watson, 58, Floodwood, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for six months.

Dec. 6

  • Timothy A. Kreger, 59, Byron, Minnesota, violation of no contact order - within 10 years of first of two or more convictions, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $100 fine and 49 days local confinement.

Dec. 7

  • Abigail I. Mulmat, 22, San Diego, California, move over law violation, fined $50.

Dec. 8

  • Jessica A. M. Stevens, 19, Moose Lake, open bottle law violation in a motor vehicle, fined $100; owner allow illegal operation, fined $100.

Dec. 9

  • Jamie L. Moses, 35, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Nolan M. Perttula, 22, Cloquet, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Dec. 10

  • Diontae L. Washington, 19, Woodbury, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Dec. 11

  • Nicholas C. Lee, 26, Esko, careless driving, fined $100; driving 90 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $150.

Dec. 12

  • Steven R. Anderson, 46, Carlton, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Trent L. Anderson, 24, Cloquet, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, one day local confinement.
  • Maihlet M. Marin, 17, Brookston, driving 85 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Matthew L. Reynolds, 33, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $3,000 and one year local confinement, 364 days and $2,300 stayed on two years probation with conditions.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

