News | Local
Matters of Record for Dec. 1, 2022

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

By Staff reports
December 01, 2022 02:00 PM
District Court
Carlton County
Nov. 14

  • Harrison O. Bayne, 26, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on six months probation.
  • Hannah J. Huculak-Steiner, 22, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Jamie R. Stenberg, 37, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Nov. 15

  • Misty A. Baum, 42, Duluth, possession of 50 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine, imposition stayed on 10 years probation with conditions, $500 fine, 3 days local confinement, 21 months in prison and 120 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed.
  • Chase T. Golden, 21, Cloquet, theft, fined $50 and 16 days local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Nov. 16

  • Mathew D. Danger, 47, Carlton, deer hunting violation - may not hunt with aid or use of bait, fined $300.
  • Megan N. Erdman, 28, Carlton, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
  • Danielle J. Miller, 28, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Delbert L. Milton, 52, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Justin R. V. Tesser, 34, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Nov. 17

  • Logan W. Davis, 21, Lakeville, Minnesota, driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Steven M. Hall, 59, Brookston, hunting violation - transportation of a loaded firearm, fined $100.
  • Daisha S. Honsey, 23, Hinckley, Minnesota, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 11/3/19, 11/15/19), fined $200 and $250 consecutively.
  • Fayuana R. Howard, 35, confidential address, driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/1/16), fined $200.
  • Nicholas M. Lamerand, 27, St. Cloud, Minnesota, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 12/6/19, 1/31/20), fined $200 per each count.
  • Leonardo N. Miller, 19, Roseville, Minnesota, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70.

Nov. 18

  • Alphonso Davis, 40, Duluth, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $270; driving after suspension, fined $270.
  • Lamar T. Elliott, 49, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Jason M. J. Geist, 42, St. Paul, Minnesota, burglary, fined $50 and one year local confinement; assault, fined $50 and 36 months in prison; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
  • Cody J. Onraet, 32, Aurora, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Nov. 21

  • Haylee L. Garrison, 28, Iron River, carry/possess pistol without a permit in a public place, fined $600 and one year local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving after suspension, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
  • Tyler J. Peterson, 26, Grantsburg, Wisconsin, over legal tandem axle weight violation, fined $300.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSCARLTON COUNTY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
