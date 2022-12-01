Matters of Record for Dec. 1, 2022
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
Nov. 14
- Harrison O. Bayne, 26, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on six months probation.
- Hannah J. Huculak-Steiner, 22, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Jamie R. Stenberg, 37, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Nov. 15
- Misty A. Baum, 42, Duluth, possession of 50 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine, imposition stayed on 10 years probation with conditions, $500 fine, 3 days local confinement, 21 months in prison and 120 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed.
- Chase T. Golden, 21, Cloquet, theft, fined $50 and 16 days local confinement; driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Nov. 16
- Mathew D. Danger, 47, Carlton, deer hunting violation - may not hunt with aid or use of bait, fined $300.
- Megan N. Erdman, 28, Carlton, disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year.
- Danielle J. Miller, 28, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Delbert L. Milton, 52, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Justin R. V. Tesser, 34, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Nov. 17
- Logan W. Davis, 21, Lakeville, Minnesota, driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Steven M. Hall, 59, Brookston, hunting violation - transportation of a loaded firearm, fined $100.
- Daisha S. Honsey, 23, Hinckley, Minnesota, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 11/3/19, 11/15/19), fined $200 and $250 consecutively.
- Fayuana R. Howard, 35, confidential address, driving after suspension (offense dated: 2/1/16), fined $200.
- Nicholas M. Lamerand, 27, St. Cloud, Minnesota, two counts driving after revocation (offenses dated: 12/6/19, 1/31/20), fined $200 per each count.
- Leonardo N. Miller, 19, Roseville, Minnesota, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70.
Nov. 18
- Alphonso Davis, 40, Duluth, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $270; driving after suspension, fined $270.
- Lamar T. Elliott, 49, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Jason M. J. Geist, 42, St. Paul, Minnesota, burglary, fined $50 and one year local confinement; assault, fined $50 and 36 months in prison; violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, concurrent.
- Cody J. Onraet, 32, Aurora, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
Nov. 21
- Haylee L. Garrison, 28, Iron River, carry/possess pistol without a permit in a public place, fined $600 and one year local confinement, 360 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; driving after suspension, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation, concurrent.
- Tyler J. Peterson, 26, Grantsburg, Wisconsin, over legal tandem axle weight violation, fined $300.
