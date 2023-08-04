Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Matters of Record for Aug. 4, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
August 04, 2023 at 2:00 PM

District Court
Carlton County
July 24

  • Joseph L. Fineday, 25, Cloquet, criminal sexual conduct, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 60 days local confinement.

July 25

  • Jasmine M. Hall, 42, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Andrew C. Pederson, 36, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50; driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Mark A. Renn, 65, Clear Lake, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

July 26

  • Terry l. Dearborn, 75, Carlton, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 330 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Tamra R. Holmes, 30, Cloquet, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, four days local confinement.
  • Brock E. Proffit, 24, Cloquet, obstructing legal process, fined $200 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; damage to property, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Pamela K. Rice, 57, Cook, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

July 27

  • Ross J. Asperheim, 18, Barnum, obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Christopher H. Baker, 48, Fridley, Minnesota, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement.
  • William B. Cummins, 49, Minot, North Dakota, over legal tandem axle weight, fined $600.
  • Kristin M. Dennison, 42, Delano, Minnesota, theft, continued for dismissal for six months.
  • Brenda J. Hansen, 57, Culver Township, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Eric H. Okari, 26, Ramsey, Minnesota, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $100 fine and 90 days local confinement, time stayed.
  • Dimitri A. Staples, 35, Minneapolis, driving after revocation, fined $200.

July 28

  • Brian D. Bernstetter, 39, Oakdale, Minnesota, driving 96 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Aaliyah L. Ojibway, 27, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 151 days local confinement.
  • Ralph W. Vandendries, 66, Willow River, driving after revocation, fined $200.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
