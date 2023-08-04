Matters of Record for Aug. 4, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
July 24
- Joseph L. Fineday, 25, Cloquet, criminal sexual conduct, adjudication stayed on two years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 60 days local confinement.
July 25
- Jasmine M. Hall, 42, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Andrew C. Pederson, 36, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50; driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Mark A. Renn, 65, Clear Lake, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
July 26
- Terry l. Dearborn, 75, Carlton, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 330 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Tamra R. Holmes, 30, Cloquet, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, four days local confinement.
- Brock E. Proffit, 24, Cloquet, obstructing legal process, fined $200 and 364 days local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years probation with conditions; damage to property, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Pamela K. Rice, 57, Cook, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
July 27
- Ross J. Asperheim, 18, Barnum, obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Christopher H. Baker, 48, Fridley, Minnesota, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement.
- William B. Cummins, 49, Minot, North Dakota, over legal tandem axle weight, fined $600.
- Kristin M. Dennison, 42, Delano, Minnesota, theft, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Brenda J. Hansen, 57, Culver Township, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Eric H. Okari, 26, Ramsey, Minnesota, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on one year probation, $100 fine and 90 days local confinement, time stayed.
- Dimitri A. Staples, 35, Minneapolis, driving after revocation, fined $200.
July 28
ADVERTISEMENT
- Brian D. Bernstetter, 39, Oakdale, Minnesota, driving 96 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Aaliyah L. Ojibway, 27, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 151 days local confinement.
- Ralph W. Vandendries, 66, Willow River, driving after revocation, fined $200.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
ADVERTISEMENT