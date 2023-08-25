6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Matters of Record for Aug. 25, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

District Court
Carlton County
Aug. 14

  • Edwin Appiah, 25, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving 107 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Keith A. Coleman, 41, Minneapolis, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Andrew J. Holker, 22, Duluth, driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Harley L. Newton, 30, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 78 days local confinement.
  • Preston C. Pera, 22, Carlton, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $700 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Reece J. Townsend, 28, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $50; second count driving after revocation, no sentence pronounced.

Aug. 15

  • Gregory C. Anderson, 45, Carlton, over legal table weight violation, fined $1,000.
  • Daniel P. Feltman, 73, Oak Creek, Colorado, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Roland E. Fowler III, 30, Eveleth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Kimberly J. Mohr, 45, Clarion, Iowa, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Aug. 16

  • Brandon S. Kovach, 37, Carlton, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $700 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Marjan Pakani Wright, 42, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, child passenger restraint system violation, fined $50.
  • Bryan D. L. Slaughter, 35, Duluth, give peace officer false information, fined $100 and 364 days local confinement, 358 days stayed on one year probation.

Aug. 17

  • Marc S. Dinkins, 25, Superior, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on six months probation.
  • Keith G. Javner, 25, Bayfield, fleeing a peace officer, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Corey S. Lind, 39, Sandstone, Minnesota, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jacob A. Mattson, 33, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $300 and 120 days local confinement, 118 days stayed on one year probation.
  • Tanner M. Montgomery, 26, St. Paul, Minnesota, theft, fined $135 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Aug. 18

  • Nicole P. Nardone, 39, Ranchos De Taos, New Mexico, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • John W. Pfuhl, 40, Superior, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Skylar L. Premo, 26, Hinckley, Minnesota, driving after suspension (offense dated: 9/2/18), fined $200.
  • William J. Rogstad, 73, Foley, Minnesota, over 20,000 single axle vioaltion, fined $400.

Aug. 19

  • Trevor A. Raisanen, 30, Buffalo, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Joyce Teah, 42, Duluth, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
