Matters of Record for Aug. 25, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
Aug. 14
- Edwin Appiah, 25, St. Paul, Minnesota, driving 107 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
- Keith A. Coleman, 41, Minneapolis, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Andrew J. Holker, 22, Duluth, driving 100 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Harley L. Newton, 30, Cloquet, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, 78 days local confinement.
- Preston C. Pera, 22, Carlton, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $700 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Reece J. Townsend, 28, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $50; second count driving after revocation, no sentence pronounced.
Aug. 15
- Gregory C. Anderson, 45, Carlton, over legal table weight violation, fined $1,000.
- Daniel P. Feltman, 73, Oak Creek, Colorado, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Roland E. Fowler III, 30, Eveleth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Kimberly J. Mohr, 45, Clarion, Iowa, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Aug. 16
- Brandon S. Kovach, 37, Carlton, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $700 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Marjan Pakani Wright, 42, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, child passenger restraint system violation, fined $50.
- Bryan D. L. Slaughter, 35, Duluth, give peace officer false information, fined $100 and 364 days local confinement, 358 days stayed on one year probation.
Aug. 17
- Marc S. Dinkins, 25, Superior, driving after revocation, adjudication stayed on six months probation.
- Keith G. Javner, 25, Bayfield, fleeing a peace officer, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Corey S. Lind, 39, Sandstone, Minnesota, careless driving, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jacob A. Mattson, 33, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $300 and 120 days local confinement, 118 days stayed on one year probation.
- Tanner M. Montgomery, 26, St. Paul, Minnesota, theft, fined $135 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Aug. 18
- Nicole P. Nardone, 39, Ranchos De Taos, New Mexico, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- John W. Pfuhl, 40, Superior, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Skylar L. Premo, 26, Hinckley, Minnesota, driving after suspension (offense dated: 9/2/18), fined $200.
- William J. Rogstad, 73, Foley, Minnesota, over 20,000 single axle vioaltion, fined $400.
Aug. 19
- Trevor A. Raisanen, 30, Buffalo, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joyce Teah, 42, Duluth, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
