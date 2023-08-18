Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Matters of Record for Aug. 18, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

District Court
Carlton County
Aug. 7

  • Cole R. Johnson, 24, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 358 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Jason J. Peterson, 45, Red Clover Township, domestic assault, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine and 1 day local confinement.

Aug. 8

  • Brody D. Aubin, 24, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Christina M. Diver, 38, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 and 6 days local confinement, pay $147 in restitution.

Aug. 9

  • Robert P. Arnquist, 57, Pine City, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Colten J. Krieg, 33, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Yeren K. Webb, 35, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.

Aug. 10

  • Bryan R. Banda, 23, Harris, Texas, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Devin J. Cahoon, 19, Tamarack, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Brandi N. Campbell, 29, Shakopee, Minnesota, driving after revocation, 90 days local confinement.
  • Bryan R. Gaffaney, 37, Villard, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Dmytro Kuznietrov, 27, Houston, Texas, driver refuses to submit to vehicle weighing, fined $1,000.
  • Shawnee-Quay R. Mattinas, 33, Baxter, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Aug. 11

  • Marc A. Atkinson, 33, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Nakota J. Benjamin, 48, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Gary M. Stillwell, 37, Kinney, theft, 30 days local confinement.

Aug. 12

  • Richard J. Dahl, 60, Hermantown, over legal table weight violation, fined $600.
  • Cody A. Priebe, 25, Stillwater, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle while canceled/revoked/suspended, fined $300.
  • Carla A. Wyne, 39, Willow River, display tabs of another vehicle, fined $300.

Aug. 13

  • Nina C., 47, Fairfield, Connecticut, move over law violation, fined $50.
  • Connor L. Walz, 19, Granite Falls, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
