Matters of Record for Aug. 18, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
Aug. 7
- Cole R. Johnson, 24, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 358 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Jason J. Peterson, 45, Red Clover Township, domestic assault, adjudication stayed for one year, $50 fine and 1 day local confinement.
Aug. 8
- Brody D. Aubin, 24, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Christina M. Diver, 38, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, $50 and 6 days local confinement, pay $147 in restitution.
Aug. 9
- Robert P. Arnquist, 57, Pine City, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Colten J. Krieg, 33, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Yeren K. Webb, 35, Duluth, hands-free law violation - second or subsequent offense, fined $275.
Aug. 10
- Bryan R. Banda, 23, Harris, Texas, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Devin J. Cahoon, 19, Tamarack, theft, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Brandi N. Campbell, 29, Shakopee, Minnesota, driving after revocation, 90 days local confinement.
- Bryan R. Gaffaney, 37, Villard, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Dmytro Kuznietrov, 27, Houston, Texas, driver refuses to submit to vehicle weighing, fined $1,000.
- Shawnee-Quay R. Mattinas, 33, Baxter, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Aug. 11
- Marc A. Atkinson, 33, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Nakota J. Benjamin, 48, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Gary M. Stillwell, 37, Kinney, theft, 30 days local confinement.
Aug. 12
- Richard J. Dahl, 60, Hermantown, over legal table weight violation, fined $600.
- Cody A. Priebe, 25, Stillwater, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle while canceled/revoked/suspended, fined $300.
- Carla A. Wyne, 39, Willow River, display tabs of another vehicle, fined $300.
Aug. 13
- Nina C., 47, Fairfield, Connecticut, move over law violation, fined $50.
- Connor L. Walz, 19, Granite Falls, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
