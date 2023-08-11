Matters of Record for Aug. 11, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
July 31
- Gladys E. Fineday, 40, Cloquet, give peace officer false information, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 80 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 24 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Bradley P. Johnson, 29, Atkinson Township, theft, fined $50 and 324 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Alexandria A. King, 24, Duluth, two counts domestic assault, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Dana A. Moose, 46, Cloquet, assault, 364 days local confinement.
- Joe l. Oskerson, 51, Lewisville, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Thomas A. Quaderer, 40, Bemidji, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Augusta B. Spurlin, 38, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Aug. 1
- Dimitri A. Houston, 19, Superior, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation.
- Daniel J. Shatto, 40, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Aug. 2
- Jonquell C. Allen, 28, Minneapolis, give peace officer false information, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation.
- Bonnie J. Anderson, 43, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Michael D. Asuma, 47, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 364 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Alisha M. Defoe, 43, Cloquet, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Raymond J. Dobosenski, 38, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Kimberly D. Jiskoot, 56, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, two days local confinement.
- Marita M. Jones-Yellowhammer, 29, Garden City, Minnesota, driving while for impaired, 21 days local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 20 days local confinement.
- William B. Lovejoy, 37, Virginia, theft, continued for dismissal for six months, pay $54 in restitution.
- Nicole L. Meyers, 27, Moose Lake, give peace officer false information, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation.
- Christine A. Schmidt, 37, Cambridge, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jordanne T. Setterqust, 37, Superior, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for six months.
- Tristan J. Williams, 39, Albert Lea, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jesse R. Zacher, 42, Cloquet, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, six days local confinement and one year in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
Aug. 3
- Stacy A. Haluptzok, 42, Cloquet, theft, fined $50.
- Ryan M. Harden, 50, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Douglas W. Haus, 36, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Daniel J. Peacock, 29, Brevator Township, traffic collision with unattended vehicle, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed one year probation with conditions.
- Christopher M. Ripley, 61, Barnum Township, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Charles G. Ross, 47, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Theresa M. Sarkela, 50, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
Aug. 4
- Menisha D. Mahan, 30, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $250.
- Thomas M. Peterson, 57, Elizabeth, Colorado, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Paul B. J. Salmon, 36, Sturgeon Lake, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Kristen N. Scott, 32, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Aug. 5
- Rudy A. Cordova, 20, Zimmerman, Minnesota, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Joseph F. Kane, 31, Fridley, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Chad A. Puttonen, 49, Tower, driving after suspension, fined $200.
Aug. 7
- Alphie J. Clavette, 44, Grand Marais, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Gregory T. Dressel, 32, St. Cloud, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, 17 months in prison.
- Kimberley K. Gibson, 54, Phoenix, Arizona, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
