News Local

Matters of Record for Aug. 11, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

District Court
Carlton County
July 31

  • Gladys E. Fineday, 40, Cloquet, give peace officer false information, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 80 days stayed on one year probation with conditions; theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 24 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Bradley P. Johnson, 29, Atkinson Township, theft, fined $50 and 324 days local confinement, time stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Alexandria A. King, 24, Duluth, two counts domestic assault, continued for dismissal for six months.
  • Dana A. Moose, 46, Cloquet, assault, 364 days local confinement.
  • Joe l. Oskerson, 51, Lewisville, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Thomas A. Quaderer, 40, Bemidji, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Augusta B. Spurlin, 38, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 364 days local confinement, 334 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
Aug. 1

  • Dimitri A. Houston, 19, Superior, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed on one year probation.
  • Daniel J. Shatto, 40, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Aug. 2

  • Jonquell C. Allen, 28, Minneapolis, give peace officer false information, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation.
  • Bonnie J. Anderson, 43, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Michael D. Asuma, 47, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $900 and one year local confinement, 364 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Alisha M. Defoe, 43, Cloquet, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Raymond J. Dobosenski, 38, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Kimberly D. Jiskoot, 56, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, two days local confinement.
  • Marita M. Jones-Yellowhammer, 29, Garden City, Minnesota, driving while for impaired, 21 days local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation with conditions, 20 days local confinement.
  • William B. Lovejoy, 37, Virginia, theft, continued for dismissal for six months, pay $54 in restitution.
  • Nicole L. Meyers, 27, Moose Lake, give peace officer false information, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation.
  • Christine A. Schmidt, 37, Cambridge, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jordanne T. Setterqust, 37, Superior, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for six months.
  • Tristan J. Williams, 39, Albert Lea, Minnesota, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jesse R. Zacher, 42, Cloquet, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, six days local confinement and one year in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.

Aug. 3

  • Stacy A. Haluptzok, 42, Cloquet, theft, fined $50.
  • Ryan M. Harden, 50, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Douglas W. Haus, 36, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Daniel J. Peacock, 29, Brevator Township, traffic collision with unattended vehicle, fined $300 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed one year probation with conditions.
  • Christopher M. Ripley, 61, Barnum Township, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Charles G. Ross, 47, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Theresa M. Sarkela, 50, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

Aug. 4

  • Menisha D. Mahan, 30, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $250.
  • Thomas M. Peterson, 57, Elizabeth, Colorado, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Paul B. J. Salmon, 36, Sturgeon Lake, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Kristen N. Scott, 32, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Aug. 5

  • Rudy A. Cordova, 20, Zimmerman, Minnesota, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Joseph F. Kane, 31, Fridley, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Chad A. Puttonen, 49, Tower, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Aug. 7

  • Alphie J. Clavette, 44, Grand Marais, driving after suspension, adjudication stayed for one year.
  • Gregory T. Dressel, 32, St. Cloud, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance, 17 months in prison.
  • Kimberley K. Gibson, 54, Phoenix, Arizona, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

