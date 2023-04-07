50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Matters of Record for April 7, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

District Court
Carlton County
March 20

  • Joel J. Ammesmaki, 59, Cloquet, manslaughter, fined $50, 180 days local confinement, 57 months in prison and 150 hours Community Work Service, prison time stayed on five years probation with conditions.
  • Randal T. Bohn Jr., 27, Forbes, fugitive from justice, extradition waived.
  • Anthony R. Foster, 42, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Curtis E. Pasch, 53, Sauk Centre, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Vincent J. Saenz, 37, Pflugerville, Texas, carry/possess pistol without a permit, adjudication stayed for one year with conditions.
  • Carrine L. Swanson, 32, Cloquet, theft, continued for dismissal for six months.

March 21

  • Elma L. Hendrickson, 20, Solon Springs, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

March 22

  • Daniel G. Lasker, 29, Champlin, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Jordan A. Smith, 24, Onamia, give false information to a peace officer, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement.
  • Stephen J. Smith, 30, St. Cloud, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.

March 23

  • Amy K. Davis, 42, Moose Lake, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Damien V. Diver, 20, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Tabitha T. Ostenberg, 23, Superior, theft, continued for dismissal on one year probation, pay $7 in restitution.
  • Dawnday L. Seaberg, 44, Duluth, theft, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Gregory J. Stone, 27, Cloquet, theft, fined $50.

March 24

  • Jody T. Eamonn, 44, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Gareth D. Fischer, 30, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Karen L. Homstrand, 51, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Collin H. Novak, 41, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $200.

March 27

  • Jeremy D. Blazer, 39, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.
  • Andryusha P. Haak, 20, Pine Springs, Minnesota, driving 104 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Branden R. King, 29, Cloquet, theft, fined $50, 10 days local confinement and pay $100 in restitution; theft, fined $50, 10 days local confinement and pay $139 in restitution, concurrent; theft, fined $50, 10 days local confinement and pay $29 in restitution, concurrent.
  • Athena C. Smekofske, 33, Duluth, unlawful possession of pharmacy drugs, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement.

March 28

  • Joan M. Knight, 54, Duluth, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Elisha K. Loisel, 34, Grand Forks, North Dakota, not complying with a peace officer, continued for dismissal for one year.

March 29

  • Justin R. Earnest, 23, Superior, domestic assault, fined $100 and 60 days local confinement.
  • Tanner B. Fischer, 25, Spring Valley, Minnesota, check forgery, adjudication stayed on three years probation with conditions, four days local confinement and 14 hours Community Work Service.
  • Peggy L. Houle, 60, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $400 and 120 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Timothy L. Nelis, 52, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer, fined $50, 14 days local confinement and one year and one day in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
  • Ronald E. Petersen, 51, Thomson Township, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jahsa A. Rankins, 21, Minneapolis, driving 102 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150; driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Lujuanna M. Vernardo, 42, Duluth, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Rachelle D. Wasche, 35, Sturgeon Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

March 30

  • Carol C. Clark, 55, Saginaw, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Tristan G. Gist, 24, Cloquet, driving while impaired, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Tyler W. Karsten, 28, Princeton, Minnesota, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Scott A. Miller, 56, Duluth, driving without ignition interlock, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Deontra D. L. Rivers, 29, Cloquet, driving while impaired, continued for dismissal for six months.
  • Anthony W. Smith, 43, Stoney Brook Township, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions; traffic collusion with an unattended vehicle, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
