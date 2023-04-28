Matters of Record for April 28, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
April 18
- Kaya L. Clark, 21, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Adam I. Greensky, 34, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
- Kevin B. Jensen, 45, Brainerd, Minnesota, over 20,000 single axle violation, fined $100.
- Stephanie L. Jha, 31, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Ashley M. Widell, 29, Cloquet, possession/sale of small amount of marijuana, fined $50.
April 19
- Tyler A. Bober, 29, Solway Township, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Colby D. Chrislock, 39, Hibbing, test refusal, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 60 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Corinna J. Flaim, 34, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $100 and 120 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Mark A. Janke, 55, Cloquet, CMV - failure to secure cargo, fined $300.
- Julian M. Jones, 21, Cass Lake, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Keegan R. Koen, 32, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Kyle R. Schloesser, 33, Hibbing, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/1/14), fined $200.
April 20
- Inez A. Aubid, 30, Cloquet, give false information to a peace officer, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 353 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Meagan A. Boyat, 25, Esko, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Saw Car, 24, Saint Paul, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Rachel M. Kiminski, 45, Willow River, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
- Brynn R. Martin, 19, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Sanchez B. Urrutia, 26, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
April 21
- Jessie M. Dugger, 41, Cloquet, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $112.50.
- Christopher J. Rasmusson, 44, Sturgeon Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Mya M. Saice, 20, Onamia, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $250.
- Jeremy S. St. Germain, 47, Duluth, receiving stolen property, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Agula Yang, 38, Saint Paul, Minnesota, child passenger restraint violation - not equipped and installed, fined $50.
April 22
- Joshua W. Falcon, 26, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Durrell T. Oskineegish, 21, Summer Beaver, Ontario, fined $100.
- Elizabeth J. Regan, 27, Barnum, driving 30 mph in a 20 mph school zone, fined $80.
- Bruce A. Soukkala, 44, Barnum, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 23
- Matthew T. Lombardi, 22, Appleton, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 24
- Mitchell J. Bell, 25, Magnola, Texas, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Standingbear N. Fohrenkam Sr., 35, Cloquet, two counts violation of no contact order, 30 days local confinement per each count; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation, one year local confinement.
- Denny A. Martin, 35, Cloquet, two counts theft, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, 20 hours Community Work Service per each count; third count theft, $50 fine, 30 days local confinement and 20 hours Community Work Service, concurrent.
- Evelyn J. Peterson, 16, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Phillip R. White, 31, Duluth, theft, 90 days local confinement and pay $638 in restitution; second count theft, 30 days local confinement and pay $625 in restitution.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
