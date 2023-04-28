99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Matters of Record for April 28, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

District Court
Carlton County
April 18

  • Kaya L. Clark, 21, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Adam I. Greensky, 34, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.
  • Kevin B. Jensen, 45, Brainerd, Minnesota, over 20,000 single axle violation, fined $100.
  • Stephanie L. Jha, 31, Gilbert, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Ashley M. Widell, 29, Cloquet, possession/sale of small amount of marijuana, fined $50.

April 19

  • Tyler A. Bober, 29, Solway Township, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Colby D. Chrislock, 39, Hibbing, test refusal, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, 60 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
  • Corinna J. Flaim, 34, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $100 and 120 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Mark A. Janke, 55, Cloquet, CMV - failure to secure cargo, fined $300.
  • Julian M. Jones, 21, Cass Lake, Minnesota, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Keegan R. Koen, 32, Cloquet, disorderly conduct, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Kyle R. Schloesser, 33, Hibbing, driving after revocation (offense dated: 7/1/14), fined $200.

April 20

  • Inez A. Aubid, 30, Cloquet, give false information to a peace officer, fined $100 and one year local confinement, 353 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Meagan A. Boyat, 25, Esko, driving after revocation, fined $200.
  • Saw Car, 24, Saint Paul, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Rachel M. Kiminski, 45, Willow River, driving after cancellation, fined $200.
  • Brynn R. Martin, 19, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Sanchez B. Urrutia, 26, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.

April 21

  • Jessie M. Dugger, 41, Cloquet, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle, fined $112.50.
  • Christopher J. Rasmusson, 44, Sturgeon Lake, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Mya M. Saice, 20, Onamia, Minnesota, driving after suspension, fined $250.
  • Jeremy S. St. Germain, 47, Duluth, receiving stolen property, fined $50 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Agula Yang, 38, Saint Paul, Minnesota, child passenger restraint violation - not equipped and installed, fined $50.

April 22

  • Joshua W. Falcon, 26, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Durrell T. Oskineegish, 21, Summer Beaver, Ontario, fined $100.
  • Elizabeth J. Regan, 27, Barnum, driving 30 mph in a 20 mph school zone, fined $80.
  • Bruce A. Soukkala, 44, Barnum, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 23

  • Matthew T. Lombardi, 22, Appleton, Wisconsin, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 24

  • Mitchell J. Bell, 25, Magnola, Texas, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Standingbear N. Fohrenkam Sr., 35, Cloquet, two counts violation of no contact order, 30 days local confinement per each count; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years probation, one year local confinement.
  • Denny A. Martin, 35, Cloquet, two counts theft, 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions, 20 hours Community Work Service per each count; third count theft, $50 fine, 30 days local confinement and 20 hours Community Work Service, concurrent.
  • Evelyn J. Peterson, 16, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Phillip R. White, 31, Duluth, theft, 90 days local confinement and pay $638 in restitution; second count theft, 30 days local confinement and pay $625 in restitution.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

