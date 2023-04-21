99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Matters of Record for April 21, 2023

As reported by Carlton County District Court.

Matter of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

District Court
Carlton County
April 11

  • Audry A. Marunich, 18, Duluth, driving 104 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
  • Scott G. Reams, 30, Onamia, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 12

  • Sersen S. Beder, 18, Minneapolis, driving 104 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Nakota J. Benjamin, 48, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $100 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
  • Kenneth J. Carr, 40, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
  • Morgan E. O'Brien, 21, Duluth, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70.
  • Adam P. Smith, 32, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $100.
  • Robert L. W. Smithson, 55, Mahtomedi, Minnesota, driving 30 mph in a 20 mph school zone, fined $80.

April 13

  • Jill D. Goranson, 35, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 14

  • Nakota J. Benjamin, 48, Cloquet, obstructing legal process, fined $100, 90 days local confinement, time stayed for one year.
  • Ashley P. Bohn, 21, Stacy, Minnesota, driving 96 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
  • Christine B. Metzer, 49, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 15

  • Curtis K. Asher, 18, Wasilla, Alaska, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

April 17

  • David K. Belden, 25, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Mariaha N. Boldan, 32, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
  • Harsh P. Chawda, 31, Thunder Bay, Ontario, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100; careless driving, fined $100.
  • Jacob S. Gondik, 28, Foxboro, big game violation - fail to submit required bear tooth/rib sample, adjudication stayed for one year, $110 fine.
  • Jace M. Kopp, 22, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Forrest L. Pitre, 30, Groves, Texas, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
  • Jeremy M. Selin, 43, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.

The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
