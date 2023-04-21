Matters of Record for April 21, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
April 11
- Audry A. Marunich, 18, Duluth, driving 104 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $150.
- Scott G. Reams, 30, Onamia, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 12
- Sersen S. Beder, 18, Minneapolis, driving 104 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Nakota J. Benjamin, 48, Cloquet, driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety, fined $100 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Kenneth J. Carr, 40, Duluth, theft, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Morgan E. O'Brien, 21, Duluth, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70.
- Adam P. Smith, 32, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $100.
- Robert L. W. Smithson, 55, Mahtomedi, Minnesota, driving 30 mph in a 20 mph school zone, fined $80.
April 13
- Jill D. Goranson, 35, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 14
- Nakota J. Benjamin, 48, Cloquet, obstructing legal process, fined $100, 90 days local confinement, time stayed for one year.
- Ashley P. Bohn, 21, Stacy, Minnesota, driving 96 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Christine B. Metzer, 49, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 15
- Curtis K. Asher, 18, Wasilla, Alaska, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 17
- David K. Belden, 25, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Mariaha N. Boldan, 32, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Harsh P. Chawda, 31, Thunder Bay, Ontario, driving 99 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100; careless driving, fined $100.
- Jacob S. Gondik, 28, Foxboro, big game violation - fail to submit required bear tooth/rib sample, adjudication stayed for one year, $110 fine.
- Jace M. Kopp, 22, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Forrest L. Pitre, 30, Groves, Texas, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jeremy M. Selin, 43, Duluth, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
