Matters of Record for April 14, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
District Court
Carlton County
March 28
- Andryusha P. Haak, 20, Pine Springs, Minnesota, driving 104 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $300.
March 31
- Ethan J. Butcher, 19, Twin Lakes Township, possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle.
- Rebekah C. Cedar, 29, Saint Paul, Minnesota, driving 30 mph in a 20 mph school zone, fined $80.
- Cody A. Wright, 35, Duluth, assault, fined $200 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
April 1
- Milton M. Carchi Morocho, 29, Burnsville, Minnesota, driving 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $70.
- Susan E. Keenan, 65, South Saint Paul, Minnesota, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Joslyn L. Mitchell, 19, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.
April 3
- Jordan J. S. Balow, 31, Esko, driving while impaired, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Marie A. Deschampe, 37, Duluth, careless driving, fined $100 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Callie S. Devriendt, 39, Barnum, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Kiira J. Halvorson, 18, Grand Rapids, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Mark A. Locken, 44, Hoyt Lakes, possession of 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine, fined $50, 60 days local confinement and 68 months in prison, prison time stayed on five years probation; disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 22 days local confinement.
- Christopher E. Ojibway, 45, Cloquet, public nuisance, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, 22 days stayed on one year probation.
- Christopher D. Oquist, 31, Kettle River, domestic assault, fined $50, 45 days local confinement and 18 months in prison and 45 days local confinement, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions.
- Chad A. Putnam, 41, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on one year probation.
- Gaven J. Slattery, 20, Duluth, driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Paul A. Smokofske, 51, Duluth, interrupt emergency telephone call, fined $50 and one year local confinement, 332 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
April 4
- Jamie P. Anderson, 35, Duluth, driving while impaired, 186 days local confinement.
- Pablo Barboza Jr., 42, Somerset, Wisconsin, driving after revocation (offense dated: 8/22/18), fined $200.
- Maria C. K. Chinose Aguilar, 27, Orlando, Florida, driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, fined $100.
- Agnes P. Longfox, 32, Cloquet, theft, 30 days local confinement and pay $408 in restitution.
- Dale W. Niemi, 52, Tamarack, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
April 5
- Allen D. Bartel, 69, Sandstone, violation of no contact order within 10 years of two or more convictions, imposition stayed on three years probation with conditions, $50 fine and 90 days local confinement; second count violation of no contact order with 10 years of two or more convictions, fined $50, 22 days local confinement and 21 months in prison, prison time stayed on three years probation with conditions, concurrent.
- Cheryl A. Brtek, 52, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and one year local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years probation with conditions.
- Daryl L. Diver, 52, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed for one year.
- Daniel S. Sather, 38, Cloquet, obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Tanaya L. Smith, 27, Cloquet, two counts theft, fined $50 and 30 days local confinement, time stayed on one year probation per each count concurrent.
April 6
- Alexis S. Crom, 25, Duluth, give false information to a peace officer, fined $200 and one year local confinement, time stayed on one year probation.
- Craig J. Huard, 47, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $500 and 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
- Jacob F. McCulloch, 23, Cloquet, collision with an unattended vehicle, fined $50.
- Randell L. Meade, 39, Cloquet, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
- Arianna J. Sather-Jokinen, 34, Sawyer, child passenger restraint system violation, $135 in fines and fees.
- Cody P. Warbalow, 22, Cloquet, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $300 and 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed on one year probation with conditions.
April 7
- Said D. Ahmed, 24, Minneapolis, driving after revocation, fined $200.
- Marvin H. Bartz, 86, Barnum Township, careless driving, fined $100.
- Carrie A. Marsha, 46, Coleraine, possess/sale small amount of marijuana, fined $50.
- Nikole K. Richardson, 34, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.
- Racquel L. White, 29, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $270.
April 8
- Aaron A. Decaro, 34, Esko, hands-free law violation, fined $50.
April 9
- Victor O. Granados Rios, 26, Duluth, move over law violation, fined $50.
The Pine Journal publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Carlton. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.
