Mahtowa man accused of possessing child porn

Authorities say the 21-year-old uploaded two images of child sexual abuse to Snapchat in 2022.

Gavel stock image
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
July 05, 2023 at 5:14 PM

CARLTON — A 21-year-old Mahtowa man has been charged with two felonies after authorities say he uploaded images of child pornography to Snapchat.

Ricky Onefeather Tobolaski was charged in State District Court with one count of possessing pornographic work involving a minor under the age of 14 and one count of possessing a pornographic work on an electronic device.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent the Carlton County Sheriff's Office a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January, the criminal complaint said. The tip indicated that a Snapchat account uploaded two images of alleged child sexual abuse in June 2022.

Data from Snapchat showed the account was connected to Tobolaski's email account, the complaint said. The BCA served Snapchat and Google subpoenas to obtain more information on the subscriber and received Tobolaski's name, phone number, IP log and mailing address.

If convicted, Tobolaski faces a maximum of 10 years in prison or a $10,000 fine on the charge of possessing child pornography, and a maximum of five years in prison, a $5,000 fine or both on the electronic device charge.

His next court date is July 19, according to online records.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
