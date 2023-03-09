99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Longtime friends revive classic Cloquet pizza place

Casino Pizza and Sub Shop co-owners Lamont Hines and Tyrell Beckom purchased the restaurant in August from Gregg Wait.

Pizza owners stand outside of their shop.
Lamont Hines, left, and Tyrell Beckom pose outside of their Casino Pizza and Sub Shop on 13th Street in Cloquet on Tuesday, March 7.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
March 09, 2023 02:02 PM

CLOQUET — For lifelong friends Tyrell Beckom and Lamont Hines, the prospect of owning their own business after a combined four decades of experience in the restaurant industry was simply too good an opportunity to pass up.

That’s why they didn’t hesitate to make the move when they saw Cloquet Casino Pizza and Sub Shop, a staple in Cloquet since 1983, listed for sale by previous owner Gregg Wait in August.

Pizza shop owners stand near wheel.
Casino Pizza and Sub Shop co-owners Lamont Hines, left, and Tyrell Beckom pose inside of their shop on 13th Street in Cloquet on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“It was just the fact of us (wanting) to have something of our own I would say,” Beckom said of becoming a restaurant owner. “We just always had the idea of owning our own (restaurant) and not working for somebody else, and that’s what prompted us to go forward.”

Hines echoed the sentiments of his business partner.

“It just came to a point in time where it kind of felt like we’ve been putting a lot of effort into helping other people accomplish their goals and dreams, maybe we could do it for ourselves,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After running into a few hurdles related to internet and account-switches, their shared goal became a reality on Nov. 2 when the doors of the restaurant officially opened for business at 7 N. 13th St. in Cloquet.

Now, five months into their new venture, patrons old and new have been united in praise for Hines and Beckom's work. The pair have maintained original recipes from previous owners with plans to add to the menu in the near future.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
aerial photo of residential area and highway with snow on ground
Breaking News
Local
Indigenous remains found during Twin Ports Interchange construction
Work has stopped in the immediate area. The Minnesota Indian Affairs Council and tribal nations may do additional archaeological work there.
March 09, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Wrenshall School File.jpg
Local
The Deep Dive: Where Wrenshall School Board is cutting costs
The school board has made two phases of budget cuts so far, with a third round to take place Tuesday, March 14.
March 09, 2023 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
File: Carlton County Jail aerial
Local
Cloquet man faces charges for allegedly soliciting a minor
Authorities charged the man with soliciting a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct and engaging in electronic communication relating to sexual conduct with a child.
March 09, 2023 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Women on stage
Local
2023 Rosie Awards honor Northland women
Six winners from various walks of life were honored during International Women's Day for their leadership, mentorship, volunteerism and community-building.
March 08, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Dwight and Diane Cadwell
Local
Cadwell on the road to recovery after transplant surgery
WKLK and WMOZ radio broadcaster Dwight Cadwell is showing signs of improvement after undergoing a liver transplant at Mayo Clinic this past month.
March 08, 2023 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Cloquet city hall sign.jpg
Local
Amending project labor agreement discussion put on hold in Cloquet
The City Council tabled a decision to change the city's current code requiring private projects to enter in project labor agreements if they receive any public funding.
March 07, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Garfield School
Local
Cloquet School Board cancels special meeting
The board will vote on the final details of the proposed $4.3 million outdoor physical education and activity complex project at its March 20 meeting.
March 07, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
111420.F.DNT.GMAS4PEACE_file 1.jpg
Local
Women to rally for peace outside Duluth City Hall
The focus Wednesday is to inform the public and encourage local support to end the U.S. use of nuclear weapons, organizers said.
March 06, 2023 12:49 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Gordy's season opener
Local
Gordy's Hi-Hat sets 2023 opening date
The burger joint will open for its 63rd season on March 22 in Cloquet.
March 06, 2023 11:16 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
spongy moth
Local
Minnesota sees record spongy moth infestation
Duluth will be on the front line for aerial spraying this summer.
March 05, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

“The community has been very receptive,” Hines said. “They like the product that we’re pushing out. They're happy that a place that they’ve known since the ‘80s is still around and giving them a quality product.”

Shop owner cuts tomatoes.
Casino Pizza and Sub Shop co-owner Tyrell Beckom cuts tomatoes in his shop in Cloquet on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Among the offerings are 10 varieties of specialty pizzas, including casino-inspired combinations like the five-meat and veggie pizza appropriately named The Full House, along with the Four-of-a-Kind and Royal Special. A wide variety of sandwiches, salads and nachos are also available.

The restaurant is currently offering delivery through third-party app Uber Eats, along with takeout service during their business hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Hines and Beckom are a two-man band in the Casino Pizza and Sub Shop kitchen, with the duo relying on their experience working together at the now-closed Canal Park Grizzly’s and at Mont du Lac Resort to help them navigate dinner and lunch rushes.

Pizza shop owner works on register.
Casino Pizza and Sub Shop co-owner Lamont Hines works on the register in his shop in Cloquet on Tuesday, March 7.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“It’s just a constant interaction; I understand how he works, he understands how I work,” Hines said. “And so when we work together, it’s just like choreography.”

Working to help each other find success has made the journey especially meaningful thus far, Hines said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s very rewarding because it’s not like me doing it for myself or him doing it for himself. We both want to see each other succeed, so we’re always going to give that extra effort,” Hines said.
As the winter months pass and the weather warms up, Beckom and Hines plan to add seasonal items to their menu, including new salads and sandwiches.

Far from the only tricks up their sleeve, however, the two plan to open two new restaurants in Superior in the not-so-distant future as well, including a barbecue and wings restaurant located in the space previously occupied by Jamrock Cultural Restaurant.

Updates on their future plans, along with daily specials at Casino Pizza and Sub Shop can be found on their Facebook page .

Co-owners get ready at pizza shop.
Casino Pizza and Sub Shop co-owner Lamont Hines works on the register as co-owner Tyrell Beckom cuts tomatoes in their shop in Cloquet on Tuesday, March 7.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Knife slices through tomatoes.
Casino Pizza and Sub Shop co-owner Tyrell Beckom cuts tomatoes as he preps in his Cloquet shop Tuesday, March 7.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What To Read Next
2140857+111315.N.DNT_.MNPower.jpg
Local
Minnesota Power seeks $25 million from Legislature for power line upgrade
March 03, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for March 3, 2023
March 03, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police lights.jpg
Local
Swatting incidents reported at Denfeld, Esko high schools
March 03, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
File: Carlton County Jail aerial
Local
Cloquet man faces charges for allegedly soliciting a minor
March 09, 2023 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Gordy's season opener
Local
Gordy's Hi-Hat sets 2023 opening date
March 06, 2023 11:16 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Easter Bunny and sports mascot entertain kids
Lifestyle
Community Education Corner: Skate with the Easter Bunny returns to Cloquet
March 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Erin Bates, Cloquet Community Education
3509577+police.jpg
Minnesota
NE Minn. homicide victim ID'd; suspect had sought protective order against 77-year-old
March 09, 2023 05:49 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen