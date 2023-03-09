Longtime friends revive classic Cloquet pizza place

CLOQUET — For lifelong friends Tyrell Beckom and Lamont Hines, the prospect of owning their own business after a combined four decades of experience in the restaurant industry was simply too good an opportunity to pass up.

That’s why they didn’t hesitate to make the move when they saw Cloquet Casino Pizza and Sub Shop, a staple in Cloquet since 1983, listed for sale by previous owner Gregg Wait in August.

Casino Pizza and Sub Shop co-owners Lamont Hines, left, and Tyrell Beckom pose inside of their shop on 13th Street in Cloquet on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“It was just the fact of us (wanting) to have something of our own I would say,” Beckom said of becoming a restaurant owner. “We just always had the idea of owning our own (restaurant) and not working for somebody else, and that’s what prompted us to go forward.”

Hines echoed the sentiments of his business partner.

“It just came to a point in time where it kind of felt like we’ve been putting a lot of effort into helping other people accomplish their goals and dreams, maybe we could do it for ourselves,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After running into a few hurdles related to internet and account-switches, their shared goal became a reality on Nov. 2 when the doors of the restaurant officially opened for business at 7 N. 13th St. in Cloquet.

Now, five months into their new venture, patrons old and new have been united in praise for Hines and Beckom's work. The pair have maintained original recipes from previous owners with plans to add to the menu in the near future.

“The community has been very receptive,” Hines said. “They like the product that we’re pushing out. They're happy that a place that they’ve known since the ‘80s is still around and giving them a quality product.”

Casino Pizza and Sub Shop co-owner Tyrell Beckom cuts tomatoes in his shop in Cloquet on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Among the offerings are 10 varieties of specialty pizzas, including casino-inspired combinations like the five-meat and veggie pizza appropriately named The Full House, along with the Four-of-a-Kind and Royal Special. A wide variety of sandwiches, salads and nachos are also available.

The restaurant is currently offering delivery through third-party app Uber Eats, along with takeout service during their business hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Hines and Beckom are a two-man band in the Casino Pizza and Sub Shop kitchen, with the duo relying on their experience working together at the now-closed Canal Park Grizzly’s and at Mont du Lac Resort to help them navigate dinner and lunch rushes.

Casino Pizza and Sub Shop co-owner Lamont Hines works on the register in his shop in Cloquet on Tuesday, March 7. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“It’s just a constant interaction; I understand how he works, he understands how I work,” Hines said. “And so when we work together, it’s just like choreography.”

Working to help each other find success has made the journey especially meaningful thus far, Hines said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s very rewarding because it’s not like me doing it for myself or him doing it for himself. We both want to see each other succeed, so we’re always going to give that extra effort,” Hines said.

As the winter months pass and the weather warms up, Beckom and Hines plan to add seasonal items to their menu, including new salads and sandwiches.

Far from the only tricks up their sleeve, however, the two plan to open two new restaurants in Superior in the not-so-distant future as well, including a barbecue and wings restaurant located in the space previously occupied by Jamrock Cultural Restaurant.

Updates on their future plans, along with daily specials at Casino Pizza and Sub Shop can be found on their Facebook page .

Casino Pizza and Sub Shop co-owner Lamont Hines works on the register as co-owner Tyrell Beckom cuts tomatoes in their shop in Cloquet on Tuesday, March 7. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram