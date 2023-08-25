Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Longtime Carlton County coroner, family doctor leaves legacy

"I'm confident I will never know another physician like him," said Cloquet Memorial Hospital CEO Rick Breuer.

Dr. Ricard Puumala
Dr. Ricard Puumala, seen in one of his exam rooms at the Raiter Clinic in Cloquet prior to his retirement.
2014 file / Cloquet Pine Journal
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 9:00 AM

CLOQUET — One of the first things those who knew him mention about Dr. Ricard Puumala, Carlton County's long-serving former coroner, was his unique sense of humor followed very shortly by his deep wealth of medical knowledge.

"He had a very different sense of humor, he always would say something that made me chuckle," said Dr. Ken Ripp, a fellow family medicine doctor at Raiter Family Clinic in Cloquet. "With medicine being as hard as it is, you had to make it bearable at times, and he was certainly good at that."

Puumala died Aug. 19 at 88 years old, having lived most of his life in Cloquet.

I'm confident I will never know another physician like him. He was one of those giants on whose shoulders we stand.
Rick Breuer, CEO, Community Memorial Hospital

He was born in Chicago but moved here with his family as a child when his father responded to an advertisement looking for doctors who spoke Finnish.

He graduated from Cloquet High School in 1952, went on to become a doctor and joined his family's Puumala Clinic where he worked up until it merged with the Raiter Clinic in the early 2000s.

"He was probably the smartest physician I've ever known," said Rick Breuer, CEO of Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet. "And his whole family was full of smart physicians. They had patients who stuck with them no matter what because they had such strong relationships."

Puumala served on the hospital board for over 25 years.

"And people can serve for three, three-year terms at a time with a break in between, so you can see how many times he came back," Breuer said. "And he was our first physician to serve on the board and that medical perspective helped us see the wisdom and need to have physician representation at the governance level, and it made a huge difference."

Puumala served a long time as the county coroner as well, from 1970 to 2014 when he retired.

"He was very knowledgeable and always willing to take the time to explain cases to us and answer any questions that we had," said Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake. "He was very approachable and took time and didn't rush through. He always answered his phone when we called."

Sometimes being a county coroner can be difficult, as Ripp explained that he sometimes had to go down to the scenes of accidents that were somewhat remote.

"As the medical director for the paramedics, I'd hear stories of Ricard having to be carried down into some ditch to look at a person who had unfortunately passed away and make sure that nothing else was the cause of death," Ripp said. "But he was always up for it. He'd show up to scenes with his well-known green suburban."

The SUV was necessary in case Puumala had to transport a body. One time, someone decided to steal his vehicle.

"Unfortunately for them, everyone recognized that vehicle, so needless to say it did not take long for the police to find them," Ripp said.

Ripp took over one of Puumala's other service positions, as the Carlton County Jail doctor.

"That's another one of those often thankless services that he provided to the community," Ripp said. "You're dealing with a difficult patient population and doing difficult work. I think so many just didn't know how many things he did for the community. They only know him as a great medical doctor, which he absolutely was."

Puumala, along with his family, received the Harold S. Diehl award from the University of Minnesota in 1972 and was named Physician of the Year by the Minnesota Academy of Family Practice in 1996.

Puumala was also known for having a variety of interests, such as bird watching, fishing and mushroom hunting. His expertise with mushrooms came in handy one day when Ripp needed some advice.

"I had these couple of teenagers who tried to grow their own mushrooms and they were doing poorly, so I called Ricard. I was like 'Can you please come take a look at these mushrooms?'" Ripp said. "He was there in a second and he knew exactly what they'd grown. He was always someone great to call if you found yourself in a bind."

Ripp and Breuer both said they'll miss Puumala's expertise.

"He wasn't just a jack of all trades, he was a master of all those trades," Breuer said. "I'm confident I will never know another physician like him. He was one of those giants on whose shoulders we stand."

Puumala's visitation is on Friday, Aug. 25 from 5-8 p.m. and funeral service is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church.

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
