Levy increase of nearly 4% proposed for Thomson Township

ESKO — Ahead of Thomson Township's annual meeting on March 14, Thomson Township supervisors have proposed a 3.91% increase to the levy for 2024.

The proposed increase would see the total levy rise from $1,738,876 in 2023 to $1,806,872 in 2024 — an increase of $67,996.

The proposal was presented to township supervisors during a work session on Feb. 21.

At that meeting township clerk Rhonda Peleski said the board would go over changes from the work session at its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 2, before creating a final proposal for the township's annual meeting.

Some of the discussion that still needs to take place is where equipment purchases will fall on the township's capital improvement plan, and Peleski said the township will also discuss whether or not to purchase or lease equipment.

Much of the township's fund balances are slated to remain the same as adopted for the 2023 levy; however, the road and bridge fund includes a proposed 5.4% increase. The proposed 2024 levy has $764,190 going toward the road and bridge fund, up an additional $39,190 compared to 2023.

The extra funding set aside for roads and bridges makes up over half of the increase in the proposed total levy for 2024. The largest portion of the jump comes from wages, which are slated to rise from $250,000 to $275,000.

The township's sewer fund is also set to increase in 2024; however, officials noted that the fund is not made up of tax levy dollars. Instead, the township is able to pay for the fund with its sewer rate fees, which were recently raised by $5 for the first time since 2009. According to the draft document, the 2024 sewer fund would increase from $453,290 to $530,620.

Other than increases to wages, general supplies and training, another main reason for the rise in the sewer fund was the equipment and repairs section, which is proposed to grow from $117,500 to $142,500.