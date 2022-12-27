99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Lakehead Harvest Reunion Hayride to return for benefit event

The Night for North State event will raise money for North State Services business owners Gerald and Lynnette Hansen, whose facility and trucks were lost to a fire last week.

121921.F.PJ.WinterHayridesC11.jpg
A John Deere Model B farm tractor from 1947, owned and restored by the Cass family of Esko, waits with a decorated hay rack to give visitors a ride at the Lakehead Harvest Holiday Hayrides event in Esko on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The Lakehead Harvest Reunion Hayride will return Saturday, Dec. 31, to raise money
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Jake Przytarski
December 27, 2022 04:00 PM
CLOQUET — The Lakehead Harvest Reunion Hayride will return for a special fundraising event Saturday, Dec. 31, in support of North State Services owners Gerald and Lynnette Hansen, whose facility and trucks were lost to a fire last week.

The Night for North State event will include hayrides, fire pits for s’mores and hot dogs supplied by Stokke’s Meats in Cloquet, along with a silent auction. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Hansen family.

Ryan Hansen, the event organizer and owner of Lakehead Harvest Reunion Hayrides, said the fundraiser provided an opportunity to give back to Gerald and Lynnette after being on the receiving end of their generosity for years. Ryan is also Gerald and Lynnette's nephew.

“They have been huge supporters for the hayrides and the show itself,” Ryan said. “They were actually signed on as a diamond-level sponsor for the hayrides this year, which is our top-level of sponsorship, so they’ve done a lot for us, and this is us trying to give back what we can to help them out for all the help they’ve given us.”

Gerald and Lynnette have owned and operated North State Services, a recycling and garbage removal company, for over 20 years. The business serves Cloquet and the surrounding area.

The location for the event is at 70 E St. Louis River Road in Esko. Hours are from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, though Ryan said they may stay open later if it remains busy.

Anyone with questions or those who would like to make a donation can contact Ryan at 218-390-5920.

