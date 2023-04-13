99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

How to start a business with the Northland SBDC

Christopher Henagin of the Northland Small Business Development Center, lays out the ways the organization can help people start a business and other resources the organization offers.

Man poses for headshot
Christopher Henagin of the Northland Small Business Development Center.
Contributed / Christopher Henagin
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 7:00 AM

CLOQUET — Starting a business can seem like an overwhelming task.

But Christopher Henagin, a small business consultant with the Northland Small Business Development Center, said it doesn't have to be.

"The reality is anybody who has a side hustle or who’s made a little bit of money doing something else outside of the normal 9-5, realistically … is already a business owner," he said.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, 55,501 limited liability companies and 4,903 business corporations were created in the state in 2022. Those figures were down slightly from 2021, when 58,142 LLCs and 5,386 business corporations began.

Despite a dip in the number of new statewide businesses last year, Henagin said he and his colleagues at the Northland SBDC have been busier than ever working with people on getting their businesses off the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cloquet Pine Journal asked Henagin more about what the Northland SBDC can do to help new or current business owners. His responses have been edited for style and grammar.

PJ: What does your role entail?

CH: I’m a small business advisor, and the SBDC’s mission is to help businesses start, grow and succeed.

In a nutshell, how we help business start is getting their articles of incorporation together, whether you want to be a sole proprietor, LLC or S corporation, we’ll help people give people the steps or walk them through the steps of making sure that gets completed and then a EIN or business social security number, I like to call it. We usually help people get started there.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Think Spring Craft and Vendor Show, Wrenshall Scoreboard Fundraiser and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
April 13, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Students pose for a photo on a staircase
Local
Barnum High School welcomes National Honor Society members
New members were inducted on Monday, April 10.
April 13, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wrenshall School
Local
Wrenshall School Board looks at budget questions, superintendent hiring and enrollment projections
A look at some of the items on Monday's school board agenda as discussed during the board's committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, April 12.
April 12, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Water runs along creek.
Local
Inmates fill sandbags as Northland officials prepare for flooding
Unfrozen ground is soaking up runoff, but weekend rain on top of melting snow could worsen problems.
April 12, 2023 04:19 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
051420.N.DNT.WLSSD.C01.jpg
Local
WLSSD: 'Overflows are a possibility' as snowmelt enters sewer; Proctor asked to 'severely limit water usage'
Overflows of raw sewage into Lake Superior are rare after more than $160 million in upgrades to the regional wastewater system. But the record snowfall is melting fast.
April 12, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Lumberjack Logo .jpg
Local
Cloquet athletic facility design, financing approved
Construction will start May 15. The new facilities are set to be available for Lumberjack teams on Oct. 16.
April 11, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
People dressed as unicorns pose for a photo
Local
Community Education Corner: National Unicorn Day, pickleball and more
Roxy Olsen-Hurst shares what Barnum Community Education has been up to, and gives us a look at some of the upcoming classes.
April 11, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Roxy Olsen-Hurst, Barnum Community Education
Fire truck
Local
Barnum farmers injured in attempt to save animals from fire
The owners were transported to the hospital after their rescue effort.
April 09, 2023 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kids and the Easter Bunny on the ice at an arena during a family event.
Local
Photos and video: A bunny on blades in Cloquet
Hundreds laced up their skates for the second annual Skate with the Easter Bunny event Saturday at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.
April 08, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for April 7, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
April 07, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

As far as growing and succeeding, we have a bunch of partners in the area, other economic development agencies, lenders, and then tools and resources. Most entrepreneurs need a simple income and expense tracking tool, they don’t necessarily need the full version of QuickBooks to start a business. We offer simple tools to help people get started and get rolling.

On the back end of that, when you have a successful business but you’re over it — it’s time to sell — we can help businesses determine whether they want to sell or about how much the business is worth, take the next steps, succession planning.

PJ: What does it cost to work with Northland SBDC?

CH: There is no cost to our service. We’re federally, state and privately funded, so nobody has to pay for anything when they come to meet with us. We have subject matter experts, and those subject matter experts can help entrepreneurs with marketing or HR … It’s not a sales pitch. I don’t get paid more for having more clients — our services our free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Learn more

Call 218-740-7307, email info@northlandsbdc.org or visit northlandsbdc.org to learn more.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Three girls basketball players standing for a posed picture, with the two on the outsides holding signs celebrating the 1,000th career point, scored by the girl in the center.
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Sjodin Strong, Game Play Stay and our All-Area Girls Basketball Team
April 07, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Two people play a game
Local
Owners of Cloquet's new game store aim to create space for all
April 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Sjodin Strong, Spring Forestry Days and more
April 06, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lumberjack Logo .jpg
Local
Cloquet athletic facility design, financing approved
April 11, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Fire truck
Local
Barnum farmers injured in attempt to save animals from fire
April 09, 2023 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kids and the Easter Bunny on the ice at an arena during a family event.
Local
Photos and video: A bunny on blades in Cloquet
April 08, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Golfer lines up putt
Prep
Prep boys golf: Lumberjacks anxious to build on last year's success
April 13, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports