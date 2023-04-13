How to start a business with the Northland SBDC

CLOQUET — Starting a business can seem like an overwhelming task.

But Christopher Henagin, a small business consultant with the Northland Small Business Development Center, said it doesn't have to be.

"The reality is anybody who has a side hustle or who’s made a little bit of money doing something else outside of the normal 9-5, realistically … is already a business owner," he said.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, 55,501 limited liability companies and 4,903 business corporations were created in the state in 2022. Those figures were down slightly from 2021, when 58,142 LLCs and 5,386 business corporations began.

Despite a dip in the number of new statewide businesses last year, Henagin said he and his colleagues at the Northland SBDC have been busier than ever working with people on getting their businesses off the ground.

The Cloquet Pine Journal asked Henagin more about what the Northland SBDC can do to help new or current business owners. His responses have been edited for style and grammar.

PJ: What does your role entail?

CH: I’m a small business advisor, and the SBDC’s mission is to help businesses start, grow and succeed.

In a nutshell, how we help business start is getting their articles of incorporation together, whether you want to be a sole proprietor, LLC or S corporation, we’ll help people give people the steps or walk them through the steps of making sure that gets completed and then a EIN or business social security number, I like to call it. We usually help people get started there.

As far as growing and succeeding, we have a bunch of partners in the area, other economic development agencies, lenders, and then tools and resources. Most entrepreneurs need a simple income and expense tracking tool, they don’t necessarily need the full version of QuickBooks to start a business. We offer simple tools to help people get started and get rolling.

On the back end of that, when you have a successful business but you’re over it — it’s time to sell — we can help businesses determine whether they want to sell or about how much the business is worth, take the next steps, succession planning.

PJ: What does it cost to work with Northland SBDC?

CH: There is no cost to our service. We’re federally, state and privately funded, so nobody has to pay for anything when they come to meet with us. We have subject matter experts, and those subject matter experts can help entrepreneurs with marketing or HR … It’s not a sales pitch. I don’t get paid more for having more clients — our services our free.

Learn more

Call 218-740-7307, email info@northlandsbdc.org or visit northlandsbdc.org to learn more.