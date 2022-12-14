Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Holiday Celebration returns to FDLTCC

Roughly 450 people attended the celebration in the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College commons.

IMG_7902.jpg
Attendees of Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College's annual Holiday Celebration pose for a photo with Santa and Mrs. Clause on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Taylor Warnes / Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College
By Staff reports
December 14, 2022 09:00 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET — The annual Holiday Celebration sponsored by the Human Services Club at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College returned after a two-year hiatus on Friday, Dec. 9.

The community event included face painting, cookies, presents, and appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Roughly 450 people attended the celebration in the FDLTCC commons. As in years past, the event included food, games, prize drawings and much more. Every child in attendance also received a gift from Santa.

Numerous community donors helped make this year’s Holiday Celebration a success.

“I just want to thank everyone who donated to the Holiday Celebration,” said Don Jarvinen, FDLTCC Human Services program coordinator. “Your donations made the event the success that it was. Without your support we could not have done it.”

For more information on the 2022 Holiday Celebration, contact Jarvinen at jarvinen@fdltcc.edu.

FOND DU LAC TRIBAL AND COMMUNITY COLLEGE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
