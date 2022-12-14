Holiday Celebration returns to FDLTCC

CLOQUET — The annual Holiday Celebration sponsored by the Human Services Club at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College returned after a two-year hiatus on Friday, Dec. 9.

The community event included face painting, cookies, presents, and appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Roughly 450 people attended the celebration in the FDLTCC commons. As in years past, the event included food, games, prize drawings and much more. Every child in attendance also received a gift from Santa.

Numerous community donors helped make this year’s Holiday Celebration a success.

“I just want to thank everyone who donated to the Holiday Celebration,” said Don Jarvinen, FDLTCC Human Services program coordinator. “Your donations made the event the success that it was. Without your support we could not have done it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information on the 2022 Holiday Celebration, contact Jarvinen at jarvinen@fdltcc.edu.