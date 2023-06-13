Carlton School Board looks to fill vacant seat

CARLTON — The Carlton School Board will look to fill a vacant seat in light of the recent resignation of longtime member Tim Hagenah, who served on the board for 23 years.

Superintendent John Engstrom shared the news during the board's Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, June 12. He said the decision did not reflect any sort of disagreement among board members.

“He wasn’t mad at anyone, wasn’t mad at anything,” Engstrom said. “I think Tim’s just feeling like his time is done.”

Engstrom and Board Chair Julianne Emerson thanked Hagenah for his years of service. Emerson said a formal recognition of Hagenah will take place at the regular board meeting on June 20.

The void left by Hagenah's resignation will prompt a mandatory special election in November. Whoever is elected will serve for the remainder of Hagenah's term, which runs through November 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Engstrom said the school board has the option to appoint a new board member before the special election, though the course of action was not recommended. A special election would still need to be held if the board goes that route.