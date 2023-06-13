99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Carlton School Board looks to fill vacant seat

Tim Hagenah served on the board for 23 years prior to his resignation.

File: Carlton High School
Carlton High School Katie Rohman / 2019 file / Pine Journal
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Today at 12:12 PM

CARLTON — The Carlton School Board will look to fill a vacant seat in light of the recent resignation of longtime member Tim Hagenah, who served on the board for 23 years.

Superintendent John Engstrom shared the news during the board's Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, June 12. He said the decision did not reflect any sort of disagreement among board members.

“He wasn’t mad at anyone, wasn’t mad at anything,” Engstrom said. “I think Tim’s just feeling like his time is done.”

Engstrom and Board Chair Julianne Emerson thanked Hagenah for his years of service. Emerson said a formal recognition of Hagenah will take place at the regular board meeting on June 20.

The void left by Hagenah's resignation will prompt a mandatory special election in November. Whoever is elected will serve for the remainder of Hagenah's term, which runs through November 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Engstrom said the school board has the option to appoint a new board member before the special election, though the course of action was not recommended. A special election would still need to be held if the board goes that route.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
School lockers
Local
2022-23 Cromwell-Wright School Semester 2 Honor Roll
The second-semester honor roll for Cromwell-Wright School
June 13, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
101319.O.DNT.CampGrouseC4.jpg
Local
Campfires banned in Boundary Waters as fire danger grows with drought
The Forest Service, Minnesota DNR, counties and tribes have enacted joint burning restrictions.
June 13, 2023 10:23 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
523715+school-bus-top.jpg
Local
2022-23 Cloquet High School Semester 2 Honor Roll
The second-semester honor rolls for Cloquet High School.
June 13, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
061323.N.DNT.ESKO-03
Local
Esko Public Schools to change team name as new state law takes effect
School board members voted unanimously on Monday to discontinue the use of the school district’s “Eskomo” name and related symbolism
June 12, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
rodeo events at county fairgrounds
Local
Spring Fever Days rodeo provides community connection
Spring Fever Days serves as a summer kickoff and a way to bring the community of Barnum together, as does the rodeo, officials said.
June 12, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
061521.N.WCT.PioneerlandBandFestival.0506.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Marching bands to take over Benson, Montevideo and Litchfield next week
Over the course of three days, marching bands from across the state will fill the streets of three local towns: Benson, Montevideo and Litchfield. All three cities are holding their judged marching band parades next week.
June 10, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for June 9, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
June 09, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Student fist bumps her high school principal after giving a speech
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Online threats to schools, Esko graduation, section track and more
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
June 09, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
The first annual Music on the Mountain brought big crowds to the Detroit Mountain Recreation Area to enjoy music by Hardwood Groove (pictured) and Sagebrush. This year's event is set for Friday, Aug. 26, starting at 6 p.m. (Submitted photo)
Arts and Entertainment
'Summer Nights at Detroit Mountain' set to launch June 15
Detroit Mountain Recreation Area will be hosting "Summer Nights at the Mountain" on five Thursdays in June, July and August. The new event series launches June 15 at 5 p.m.
June 09, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Graphic illustration of cyber attacks toward a school
Local
Local school officials fight growing number of online threats
T.J. Smith, director of technology for Cloquet Schools, shared at a recent school board meeting that 75% of his day is spent dealing with potential internet threats.
June 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski

Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What To Read Next
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Gardening camp, Esko Community Partnership meeting and more
June 08, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PolyMet
Local
Army Corps revokes key Northmet copper-nickel mine permit
June 06, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
People fishing
Community
Take a Kid Fishing weekend is June 9-11
June 06, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Graphic illustration of cyber attacks toward a school
Local
Local school officials fight growing number of online threats
June 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Student fist bumps her high school principal after giving a speech
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Online threats to schools, Esko graduation, section track and more
June 09, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
ambulance.jpg
Minnesota
Duluth motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash
June 12, 2023 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Andrew Fayler
Business
New multimedia executive joins Duluth Media Group sales team
June 12, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten