99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Graduation ceremony returns indoors for Cloquet High School class of 2023

The event had been held outdoors at Rol Bromberg Field for the past two years.

Graduation ceremony
Members of the senior class wait to throw their caps during the Cloquet High School class of 2023 graduation ceremony held Friday, May 26, 2023, in the Cloquet Middle School gym.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Today at 9:21 PM

CLOQUET — The Cloquet High School graduation ceremony made its triumphant return to its original home inside the middle school gym on Friday, May 26, as approximately 170 students from the class of 2023 walked across the stage to accept their diplomas from Principal Steve Battaglia.

The ceremony, as per tradition, was kicked off by the Cloquet Drum Group’s performance of the Honor Song, followed by a welcome speech from Senior Class President Jordyn Sorenson.

Sorenson lauded her fellow classmates for their ability to overcome all of the obstacles thrown at them at the beginning of their high school journey as a result of the COVID pandemic late in their freshman year.

“As each new challenge presented itself, we beat it. We worked together and overcame everything that was thrown at us,” Sorenson said. “We helped each other grow up. Each and every one of us has had an impact on one another.”

Graduation ceremony
Senior Class President Jordyn Sorenson gives a welcome speech during the Cloquet High School class of 2023 graduation ceremony held Friday, May 26 in the Cloquet Middle School gym.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

“Every one of you sitting here in purple caps and gowns have persisted through the struggles no matter how small or big they were, you didn’t give up,” she went on to say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Class Speaker Hannah Sandman thanked members of the faculty and teaching staff for helping her and her peers reach their ultimate goal on a journey that spanned 12 years.

“From elementary school, to middle school, to high school, it seemed like an endless journey, but we finally made it,” Sandman said. “Today is the day where we walk across the stage, accept our diplomas (and) turn the tassels as we walk into the next stages of life. I cannot begin to express the different emotions that are whirling through me right now, and I think many others feel the same way.”

Graduation ceremony
Class Speaker Hannah Sandman gives a speech during the Cloquet High School class of 2023 graduation ceremony held Friday, May 26 in the Cloquet Middle School gym.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Prior to the presentation of diplomas, Principal Battaglia shared a collective achievement earned by the Class of 2023.

“This may be the first year ever, and I won't put that in stone, but we have zero seniors who walked the halls this year that aren’t graduating tonight,” he said.

Battaglia went on to applaud the group for overcoming the unique challenges faced over four years at CHS, which has left a lasting impression on members of the staff.

Graduation ceremony
Cloquet High School Principal Steve Battaglia gives a speech during the Cloquet High School class of 2023 graduation ceremony held Friday, May 26 in the Cloquet Middle School gym.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

“I told this group a couple of weeks ago at our senior banquet, the CHS staff holds them in high regards … This year things were done right and done well. I thank you for that,” he said.

Graduation ceremony
Noah Knutson shakes Cloquet School Board member Melissa Juntunen's hand before accepting his diploma during the Cloquet High School class of 2023 graduation ceremony held Friday, May 26 in the Cloquet Middle School gym.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal
Graduation ceremony
Araya Kiminski turns the tassel of her cap during the Cloquet High School class of 2023 graduation ceremony held Friday, May 26 in the Cloquet Middle School gym.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal
Graduation ceremony
Luke Barney celebrates receiving his diploma during the Cloquet High School class of 2023 graduation ceremony held Friday, May 26 in the Cloquet Middle School gym.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What To Read Next
People stand at the front of a room while audience members ask questions
Local
Carlton will create committee to advise ambulance service
May 26, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for May 26, 2023
May 26, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Boy sits in a semi-truck
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Fun at Transportation Night, cute alpacas, Lumberjack golfers and more
May 26, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Memorial Day ceremony at Cloquet’s Veterans Park.
Local
2023 Memorial Day events in Carlton County
May 24, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
small purple flowers growing among green grass and dandelions
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Various violets flower all spring
May 26, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Captain holds up regional plaque as she celebrates with teammates.
Prep
Prep softball report: Raye’s grand slam lifts Spartans in playoff win
May 25, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tennis player returns shot.
Prep
Prep report: Lavan claims Section 7A individual tennis crown
May 25, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports