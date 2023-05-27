Graduation ceremony returns indoors for Cloquet High School class of 2023

CLOQUET — The Cloquet High School graduation ceremony made its triumphant return to its original home inside the middle school gym on Friday, May 26, as approximately 170 students from the class of 2023 walked across the stage to accept their diplomas from Principal Steve Battaglia.

The ceremony, as per tradition, was kicked off by the Cloquet Drum Group’s performance of the Honor Song, followed by a welcome speech from Senior Class President Jordyn Sorenson.

Sorenson lauded her fellow classmates for their ability to overcome all of the obstacles thrown at them at the beginning of their high school journey as a result of the COVID pandemic late in their freshman year.

“As each new challenge presented itself, we beat it. We worked together and overcame everything that was thrown at us,” Sorenson said. “We helped each other grow up. Each and every one of us has had an impact on one another.”

Senior Class President Jordyn Sorenson gives a welcome speech during the Cloquet High School class of 2023 graduation ceremony held Friday, May 26 in the Cloquet Middle School gym. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

“Every one of you sitting here in purple caps and gowns have persisted through the struggles no matter how small or big they were, you didn’t give up,” she went on to say.

Senior Class Speaker Hannah Sandman thanked members of the faculty and teaching staff for helping her and her peers reach their ultimate goal on a journey that spanned 12 years.

“From elementary school, to middle school, to high school, it seemed like an endless journey, but we finally made it,” Sandman said. “Today is the day where we walk across the stage, accept our diplomas (and) turn the tassels as we walk into the next stages of life. I cannot begin to express the different emotions that are whirling through me right now, and I think many others feel the same way.”

Class Speaker Hannah Sandman gives a speech during the Cloquet High School class of 2023 graduation ceremony held Friday, May 26 in the Cloquet Middle School gym. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Prior to the presentation of diplomas, Principal Battaglia shared a collective achievement earned by the Class of 2023.

“This may be the first year ever, and I won't put that in stone, but we have zero seniors who walked the halls this year that aren’t graduating tonight,” he said.

Battaglia went on to applaud the group for overcoming the unique challenges faced over four years at CHS, which has left a lasting impression on members of the staff.

Cloquet High School Principal Steve Battaglia gives a speech during the Cloquet High School class of 2023 graduation ceremony held Friday, May 26 in the Cloquet Middle School gym. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

“I told this group a couple of weeks ago at our senior banquet, the CHS staff holds them in high regards … This year things were done right and done well. I thank you for that,” he said.

Noah Knutson shakes Cloquet School Board member Melissa Juntunen's hand before accepting his diploma during the Cloquet High School class of 2023 graduation ceremony held Friday, May 26 in the Cloquet Middle School gym. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Araya Kiminski turns the tassel of her cap during the Cloquet High School class of 2023 graduation ceremony held Friday, May 26 in the Cloquet Middle School gym. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal