News Local

Gordy's Hi-Hat sets 2023 opening date

The burger joint will open for its 63rd season on March 22 in Cloquet.

Gordy's season opener
A picture of the late Gordy Lundquist hangs in his namesake drive-in restaurant in Cloquet, Minn., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Steve Kuchera / 2022 File / Duluth News Tribune
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
March 06, 2023 11:16 AM

CLOQUET — Gordy's Hi-Hat, the seasonal Cloquet staple, will open for its 63rd season on March 22, according to a Friday, March 3, Facebook post.

The announcement was made by owner Dan Lundquist and his 3-year-old grandson Wilk — a fourth-generation Lundquist — standing behind the counter at the restaurant.

The video announcement has multiple clips of Lundquist's grandson, original owner Gordy Lundquist's great grandson, stating that he has to "gotta go to Gordy's," or telling viewers to "go to Gordy's and eat some cheeseburgers."

Lundquist said he is excited to open for the season and likes the buzz that goes through town when Gordy's announces its opening date.

"As soon as the weather changes, everybody is so excited to be outdoors and do any spring-like activity, so we are looking forward to that," he said.

After hosting a job fair on Sunday, March 5, Lundquist said it gets him back in the spirit of getting going with the great crew and staff the business has.

"We had huge amount of young people looking for jobs, which just kind of gives you a ray of hope," he said.

The recent snowfall has pushed back working on outdoor projects, but Lundquist said it allows for him and his staff to focus on what they do best, the food.

Lundquist joked that he got a kick out of changing the sign out front to say "Open March 22, bring a shovel."

Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
Dylan covers the local governments of Cloquet and Carlton County, as well as the Esko and Wrenshall school boards for the Cloquet Pine Journal.
