Gone to the dogs: Families read with therapy dog at Cloquet Public Library

CLOQUET — Resting cozily on a rug surrounded by a new group of young admirers, 4-year-old therapy dog Trapper waited patiently for head scratches and pets as Ashley Murr read “Hug Machine” by Scott Campbell aloud to her three children inside the Cloquet Public Library.

The Murr Family was one of a handful to take part in the second Barks and Books program on Feb. 9, which provides elementary school-age children with the opportunity to enjoy their favorite books in the calming presence of a therapy dog.

Jennifer Murr reads to her children Rocky, Avery and Aylah, during the Barks and Books event at the Cloquet Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 9. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Trapper, an Aussiedoodle (Australian Shepherd and poodle mix) is one of two therapy dogs available for the 20-minute sessions along with Han Solo, who will make his debut next month for the program’s March event.

Children’s Librarian Morgan Reardon came up with the idea to start the program back in January in hopes of bringing more kids to the library, in addition to alleviating some of the stress associated with reading aloud for kids.

“Oftentimes, when they’re reading with an adult or a peer, it can feel like there’s a lot of pressure on the kid to get all of the words right or read perfectly, but when they’re reading with a dog or another animal, they can kind of get that pressure taken off and just enjoy the reading,” Reardon said.

A June 15, 2022 study published in the Public Library of Science bolsters the claim, as the presence of a therapy dog in sessions twice a week with children was shown to significantly lower their levels of the stress hormone cortisol measured through saliva samples before and after the sessions.

The method appeared to be more effective in lowering cortisol levels than guided relaxation sessions, according to the study.

“Our study shows, for the first time, that dog-assisted interventions can indeed lead to lower stress in children, with and without special educational needs, over a typical school term,” said one of the study’s researchers, Kerstin Meints, who is a professor in developmental psychology at the University of Lincoln in England, in the report.

A fervent believer in the healing nature of canines is Trapper’s owner, Ardis Williams, who has brought him all over the Northland to nursing homes, high schools, along with higher education institutions like the University of Minnesota Duluth and Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College during finals week.

Laura Campbell reads "Pete the Cat: The Petes Go Marching" by James Dean, Eric Litwin and Kimberly Dean to her daughter Ava, along with Trapper the therapy dog and owner Ardis Williams as part of the Barks and Books program at the Cloquet Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 9. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Regardless of age, Williams said that the response to those who interact with Trapper is universal.

“What’s rewarding is just seeing how comforting a dog can make a person, whether they’re old or young,” she said.

Williams acquired Trapper from a breeder in Missouri shortly after the passing of her husband five years ago. After numerous testing certifications, Trapper earned the designation of a therapy dog in the months that followed.

Early in his career, Trapper was taken to a special education classroom at South Terrace Elementary School in Carlton, where Williams was touched by the impact he had on a student with trouble speaking, and at first showed hesitation when asked if he wanted to pet the dog.

After seeing his classmates embrace him, however, the young boy made his way back to Trapper to pet him by the end of the hour.

Trapper and Williams have been regular guests in the classroom ever since.

“She asked me if I could come more often because she said the kids are so relaxed and so much more attentive,” Williams said. “They’re calmer.”

As she left the school, Williams knew that she was on to something.

“I thought to myself this is what therapy dogs are all about,” she said.

Trapper and Williams, along with fellow therapy dog, Han Solo, will return to the Cloquet Public Library for the next installment of Barks and Books on March 9 from 4-5 p.m. Visit cloquetpubliclibrary.org to sign up for a 20-minute session.