Fourth of July events planned in Cloquet, Moose Lake

CLOQUET — The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and a few Carlton County communities have events planned to celebrate.

Below is a list of events being held over the holiday weekend. Know of one we missed? Email the details to news@pinejournal.com.

Cloquet

All of the city's events take place July 4 starting at 8 a.m. with the Sawdust 5K at Pinehurst Park. The Northeastern Hotel, Saloon and Grill hosts the Cloquet 4th of July Car Show from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The 1-Miler Race starts at 10:45 a.m. next to Northwoods Credit Union on Avenue B.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m., and will go down Cloquet Avenue from 18th Street to Eighth Street. From noon-5 p.m., Veterans Park will host a variety of activities for children and families, craft and food vendors and more. A 3-on-3 basketball tournament for people of all ages will start at noon at Pinehurst Park.

A movie will be shown in Veterans Park at 8:45 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10:25 p.m. More information, including parade entry and vendor forms, is available at cloquetfourthofjuly.com.

Moose Lake

The Kiddie Parade will start at 10 a.m. July 3. Lineup is at the parade start, by the H&R Block Building. The parade will end at Hope Lutheran Church. All participating children are asked to arrive 15-20 minutes early.

The Moose Lake City Parade will start at 10 a.m. July 4. A free kids movie will be shown at the Lake Theater at 1 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 10 p.m. and can be seen from Moose Lake City Park.