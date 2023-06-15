Fourth annual Senior Day in Cloquet offers resources for seniors, community

CLOQUET — Community members didn't let hazy conditions stop them from attending the fourth annual Senior Day in Cloquet on Wednesday, June 14.

The event, which is held in honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, took place at Veterans Park and featured a variety of food trucks, local business vendors with free hand-outs targeted towards seniors, door prizes for people age 60 and up, entertainment from WKLK radio, and a presentation on internet security. It was hosted by Northwoods Credit Union and Reliable Insurance Agency

Arrowhead Transit provided transportation to the event, according to Northwoods Credit Union digital marketing specialist Cade Pierson.

“We hear from around town that the elder community appreciates the effort and the free things because they’re relevant to the elderly demographic, whether it be hand sanitizers or … pill organizers … they appreciate that they’re seen still,” Pierson said.

Reliable Insurance Agency staff and Senior Day committee members pose for a photo during the event on Wednesday, June 14, at Veterans Park in Cloquet. They include, in the back row, from left, Cara Thell and Kristen Goldberg, and in the front row from left, Ellie Fagan and Mike Lewis. Jess Waldbillig / Cloquet Pine Journal

Northwoods Credit Union and Reliable Insurance Agency coordinate volunteer committees to organize the event, said Reliable insurance agent Mike Lewis.

“Initially [Senior Day] started because of World Elder Abuse Day, but one of the main goals is to show off the services that are for the senior demographic here … we’ve also expanded into not just senior related booths, too … it's evolved into a community event,” said Lewis.

Second time Senior Day attendee Diane Hyry from Carlton said that Senior Day she enjoys the event.

“They give out a lot of great information for seniors … a lot of the home care and things that older people need to know … they’re very polite and very nice here," she said.