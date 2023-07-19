Fifth annual Young Life Golf Outing fundraiser tees off

CLOQUET — The fifth annual Cloquet Area Young Life Golf Outing fundraiser will tee off on Monday, July 24 at 1 p.m. at the Cloquet Country Club.

The outing is one of two main fundraising efforts for the youth organization, the other being their annual fall banquet that will take place on October 8. Together, the fundraisers account for half of the organization's budget, according to Young Life Area Director Brian Points.

The other half of the budget comes from one-time and monthly donations.

Money raised from the tournament comes from teams of four who register for $300 and from local business hole sponsorships. Procceds sustain the local Young Life group, which Points said had over 100 kids from Cloquet and the surrounding area on their roster last year.

Young Life is a Christian-based youth organization that strives to create meaningful youth-adult connections and to meet teens where they are at in their faith journey; Points described it as a youth group, Boys and Girls Club crossover.

“If they don’t believe in Jesus, that’s OK — we still care about them where they’re at. If they want to go deeper in their spiritual life, then we help them get connected to a church, but it's more for students who don’t have a faith background to just be able to connect and see how they’re doing in life,” Points said.

Cloquet Area Young Life Committee Golf Tournament Chair Robbi Mondati said the tournament is also “a fun way to introduce some new people to the ministry.”

“This is a local Christian ministry that really needs the support of the community to continue to have a presence with our high school kids and our middle school kids,” she added.

Young Life focuses on 9-12 graders, but the Cloquet area also recently added Wild Life, their middle school equivalent for grades 6-8, Mondati said.

During the school year, “club” meets once a week for the high school group and once a month for middle schoolers. During the summer, youth have the option of attending summer camp.

Young Life seeks three things with events like their golf outing: financial funds; people who want to get involved and become a caring adult for a teen; and prayers, Points said.

“We’re always looking for people who want to be invested in the ministry with their time and their prayers, and with their finances when they’re able to do so,” Mondati added.

To register for the golf outing or to learn more about Young Life, visit their website or Facebook page.