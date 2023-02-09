99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

FDLTCC event aims to recruit future health care professionals

The Nursing and Healthcare Expo had 36 booths for health care and nursing organizations to meet with prospective students and workers.

FDLTCC Health expo nurses
Evan Paulson, right, and Alex Switzer, nursing students at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, demonstrate how the medical mannequin "Anne1" works, on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Dylan Sherman / Cloquet Pine Journal
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
February 08, 2023 07:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET — The Nursing and HealthCare Expo hosted by Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College looked to recruit more students into health care professions Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Andrea Simek, the college's dean of nursing and health science, said organizers saw an increase in the number of vendors who attended the event — 36 this year when the event usually averages around 20. One of the reasons for the increase is the overall need in the health care industry for more workers, she said.

"One of the main goals is to spread awareness of the job opportunities available to help our community partners recruit employees and staff and fill the shortages they have," she said.

Not only have there been decreases in the health care workforce, but according to Simek, applicants to the college's health care programs also decreased.

However, Simek has started to see an uptick in the college's program applicants in recent months.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have a gap, a big gap right now ... currently we need to generate that interest to train people so they are ready," she said. "We need to get more and more people interested and trained to work in these professions so that we can shrink that gap in the future."

One of the reasons Simek believes interest has waned in the past couple of years is because high school students saw the strain health care workers went through during the height of the pandemic.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Barnum Bombers logo_web.jpg
Local
2022-23 Barnum High School Quarter 2 Honor Roll
The second-quarter honor roll for Barnum High School.
February 09, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Snowshoe walk at Jay Cooke, library events, Esko Community Partnership meeting and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
February 09, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Three men stand next to each other talking
Local
Walz visits Fond du Lac Reservation
Walz met with tribal leaders and staff during an hour-long visit, where direct funding for Tribal Nations was discussed at length, according to a news release.
February 09, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Kyle Gill, forest manager and research coordinator at the Cloquet Forestry Center returns to the weather instrument area to set up a precipitation gauge. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Local
University of Minnesota considers transferring forestry center to Fond du Lac Band
It’s unclear when leaders at the school might consider approving a deal to transfer the 3,400-acre Cloquet Forestry Center to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
February 08, 2023 08:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
523715+school-bus-top.jpg
Local
Barnum Schools receive $32K grant for bus stop arm cameras
The $32,612 award will allow the district to add stop arm cameras to 11 buses, according to a news release from the state.
February 08, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
062520.N.PJ.REACHCovid_4.jpg
Local
Cloquet organizations awarded Northland Foundation grants
Lil Lumberjacks Learning Center and REACH Mentoring received funding.
February 08, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
File: graduation
Local
Applications open for 2022-2023 Floy Gilman Scheidler Scholarship
The application deadline is April 1.
February 08, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cloquet city hall sign.jpg
Local
Cloquet City Council hears proposal to remove PLA requirement from private development projects
The proposal would remove project labor agreements from private development projects, leaving them in place for public projects, and instead offer them as an incentive for more funding.
February 07, 2023 11:37 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Esko Eskomos logo_web.jpg
Local
Community Education Corner: Mark your calendar for Esko's 1st annual Winterfest
"This event will combine fun for kids and families along with food and a business expo," writes Michele Carlson.
February 07, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Michele Carlson / Esko Community Education
FILE:ThomsonTownHall
Local
Thomson Township schedules next private driveway ordinance hearing for March
The second public hearing on the topic is scheduled for March 9, and is being held after residents provided comments and concerns during the first hearing on Jan. 26.
February 03, 2023 05:03 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman

"COVID really impacted public interest and confidence going into health care," she said. "As we are returning back to normal, people are now thinking about entering into health care professions again, and we are seeing enrollment in the nursing program picking up again."

The expo was open to high school tours, college students and others who are interested in learning about businesses in the area, as well as degrees offered by the college.

Vendors at the event included included hospitals, human services organizations, emergency medical technicians and more.

Simek said the event is also an opportunity to show the younger generation that health care isn't just frontline workers, but also work in nursing and care homes, and social work.

"If they are interested in health care, it is not just nursing — there are so many options for young people that they don't even know about," Simek said.

While the event offered the chance for current students expecting to graduate in May the chance to speak to possible employers, it also had booths dedicated to four-year college and graduate programs to meet students interested in transferring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making connections

For Jenn Capra, director of nursing at Sunnyside Health Care Center, the health care expo gives Community Memorial Hospital a chance to show students what is available to them in the community.

Sunnyside faces its own staffing issues, which has caused leaders to limit new admissions to the nursing home, Capra said.

"People are leaving health care in general. It has nothing to do with organizations being bad ... it is how people are feeling internally after COVID," she said.

IMG_8065.jpg
Attendees visit the 36 vendors at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College's nursing and health care expo, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
Dylan Sherman / Cloquet Pine Journal

With a good number of attendees being high school students, Capra said the event doesn't always lead to new hires, but rather the opportunity to make connections with interested students and give them shadowing opportunities.

Stepping into a student's shoes

Attendees also had the chance to tour the college's nursing facilities and see how instructors use various types of medical equipment to teach students.

Alex Switzer and Evan Paulson, two nursing students, showed people around the nursing facility and explained how work was done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paulson showed off "Anne1" a medical mannequin that students practice procedures on. Instructors can change everything from the way the mannequin breathes to its heartbeat responses and more.

IMG_8060.jpg
Alex Switzer, a nursing student at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, changes the respiration options on the program's medical mannequin, on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Dylan Sherman / Cloquet Pine Journal

Attendees are sometimes hesitant to fully enter the room and interact with the mannequin, which Paulson said could be because of the lifelike features that allow the mannequin to blink and breathe.

The room features a two-way mirror for instructors to watch students, not only to evaluate, but also to alter the diagnoses on the mannequin and speak through a speaker in its mouth.

Lauren Faherty, career center coordinator for Denfeld High School, brought high school students to the event, some of whom have an interest in health care.

Local colleges like FDLTCC offer lower tuition, scholarships and transfer programs that are of interest to Faherty's students.

"For some of our students, just envisioning themselves physically in the campus and seeing themselves there, they can then imagine that post-high school life," she said. "It is important to get them out of the high school and bring them out into the world and see what life can look like when they graduate."

MORE FROM DYLAN SHERMAN:
Wrenshall School File.jpg
Local
Wrenshall School Board to survey community on superintendent qualities
Before posting for the position, the Wrenshall School Board is looking for community input on how the district should format its superintendent position for next year.
February 02, 2023 01:41 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Local
Thomson Township residents push back on proposed private driveway ordinance
January 30, 2023 05:00 PM
Local
Carlton Ambulance Service begins planning to ensure sustainability
January 26, 2023 02:00 PM
Local
Barnum man faces first-degree drug charge
January 24, 2023 07:00 PM

Related Topics: FOND DU LAC TRIBAL AND COMMUNITY COLLEGECLOQUETHEALTH
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
Dylan covers the local governments of Cloquet and Carlton County, as well as the Esko and Wrenshall school boards for the Cloquet Pine Journal.
What To Read Next
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Feb. 3, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
February 03, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Marcia Eiynck, a descendant of John Beargrease, starts to get covered in snow Wednesday afternoon
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Catching up with a Beargrease descendant, a Barnum Eagle Scout project and more
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
February 03, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
blizzard like winter weather snow
Local
St. Louis County to receive $570,000 in disaster assistance for December storm damage
Gov. Tim Walz approved the relief funds Wednesday. Carlton County also received an undisclosed amount.
February 01, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Ojibwe Language Symposium, Nursing and Health Care Expo and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
February 01, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports