FDL Band donates $20K to First Witness Child Advocacy Center

CLOQUET — The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa have donated $20,000 to First Witness Child Advocacy Center's capital campaign.

“The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa is proud to donate $20,000 to renovate the First Witness site. This expansion will continue to provide essential, culturally appropriate services to our community, from child advocacy to forensic interviews and prevention efforts, says FDL Vice-Chairperson/District III Rep. Roger Smith in a news release. "The Band’s Social Services and Police Department are dedicated to strengthening this partnership and continuing our commitment to protecting our children.”

First Witness Child Advocacy Center started working in 2022 to raise $3.5 million in funds to acquire, renovate and construct a new facility on 14th Avenue East and Second Street in Duluth. The organization works with law enforcement, social workers, doctors, therapists, advocates, prosecutors and the local public defender's offices to investigate child abuse and coordinate appropriate services, according to its website.

First Witness Child Advocacy Center and the Band have a strong partnership, according to the news release. The organization works with the FDL Police Department and Social Services to conduct forensic interviews, to connect families with an FDL Tribal Child and Family Social Workers to provide culturally appropriate services, and more.

“This has been extremely important for the Child Advocacy Center and something we view with utmost importance when scheduling an interview. We ensure a safe and supportive conversation is facilitated to have the best outcome for FDL children.” said Ally Washenesky, First Witness advocacy and prevention director.