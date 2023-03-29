99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Essentia Health to bring new warehouse to Esko

The project would bring a 163,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center to Esko; Essentia Health is seeking conduit bonds from Carlton County to finance the project.

Esko_1.JPG
The census-designated place of Esko in Thomson Township. (Katie Rohman / krohman@duluthnews.com)
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
Today at 10:00 AM

ESKO — Essentia Health is slated to be the latest tenant of Esko's industrial park, with a new warehouse scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Brian Zuck, vice president of supply chain for Essentia Health, said the decision came from Essentia evaluating its supply chain and the lease on its current 50,000-square-foot building in West Duluth expiring in 2024.

Zuck presented background on the project to the Carlton County Board of Commissioners on Monday, March 27.

The Esko Industrial Park was chosen for its proximity to Interstate 35, which would allow the building to be easily accessed for service required to Fargo, Bismarck and Brainerd.

"Ultimately this building (the current warehouse) is not feasible for future operations for Essentia Health," he said. "The intent is to centralize that in the Esko Business Park."

ADVERTISEMENT

According to county documents, the warehouse is slated to be 163,000 square feet, and Zuck added the building with be mostly warehouse space with 5,000 square feet anticipated for office space.

Tony Matt, media relations specialist for Essentia Health, said the need stems from ongoing supply chain challenges and the health care system wanting to use available technology to address them.

"The new distribution center’s automated storage and retrieval system will allow us to more efficiently and accurately fetch supplies and prepare them for shipment," he said.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Police Lights 1.jpg
Local
Wrenshall teen airlifted to hospital after Carlton County crash
Two other victims were taken to the hospital via ambulance.
March 29, 2023 08:09 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Moose Lake Community School.jpg
Local
Community Education Corner: Spring course offerings abound in Moose Lake
From gardening to pickleball, there are many course offerings available this spring from Moose Lake Community Education, writes Vicki Radzak.
March 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Radzak / Moose Lake Community Education
FILE: Carlton County Transportation
Local
Bills for $25M funding for Carlton County justice center project introduced
Two bills, one in the House and one in the Senate, have been introduced to the Minnesota Legislature to bring in funding for the county's project.
March 27, 2023 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for March 31, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
March 24, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Burgers, chicken tenders and pop sit on a tray waiting to be picked up
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: First week of spring edition
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
March 24, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Cascade River at flood stage
Local
Near-record snowpack may lead to spring flooding across Northland
The National Weather Service says the flood risk is increasing with 2-4 feet of snow blanketing the region.
March 23, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Woodland Art Expo, Cooking Around the World and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
March 23, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Surgery center exterior building shot
Local
Northern Lakes Surgery Center opens in Moose Lake
The facility is a partnership between Gateway Family Health Clinic and St. Luke’s.
March 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Principal greets students
Local
Carlton School Board approves contract for new superintendent
Donita Stepan will continue to serve as the principal of South Terrace Elementary.
March 22, 2023 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
light-skinned man in suit jacket and jeans reads book to table of young children
Local
Walz pledges during Duluth visit to invest in child care
The governor on Wednesday detailed his plan for bigger reimbursements for child care providers and tax credits for parents that could lower costs and improve access.
March 22, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi

Essentia Health closed on the property in Esko's Industrial Park in December 2022, according to Matt. Groundbreaking is expected for summer 2023, with an occupancy date set for late 2024.

Around 20-25 people are expected to be employed at the warehouse, which includes staff who are currently working in the West Duluth Building, according to project information provided by the county.

The presentation was held before commissioners took the first step in allowing Essentia to use conduit bonding through Carlton County for the project. Conduit bonding allows Essentia to qualify for municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and state taxes.

The request totaled $51 million, and includes a new clinic project in Staples, Minnesota. Essentia representatives explained that this was done to streamline the process rather than apply for two separate conduit bonding proposals.

According to the motion passed by the county board, the warehouse portion of the project is estimated to cost $38 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

County Auditor Kevin DeVriendt assured the board that the county would not assume any obligation for the bonds should anything happen with the project.

The next step in the process is for the county to hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. April 24, before the board can vote on the request.

There was some discussion on whether the project would be taxed, with board members wanting clarity on the matter. Since hospitals are exempt from property taxes, DeVriendt said he looked into the proposal, along with County Assessor Kyle Holmes. They came to the conclusion that the property would be taxed regularly by the county because it is not tax exempt like a hospital.

"Parcels with an improved property will be taxed year after year," DeVriendt said.

MORE FROM DYLAN SHERMAN:

Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
Dylan covers the local governments of Cloquet and Carlton County, as well as the Esko and Wrenshall school boards for the Cloquet Pine Journal.
What To Read Next
Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sports Show
Local
Cloquet Area Home, Business and Sport Show returns after three-year hiatus
March 22, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Woman points at studs.
Local
AICHO expands capacity at domestic violence shelter
March 22, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Aerial view of a wastewater treatment plant.
Local
Duluth wastewater plant seeks $17.5 million to tackle urgent repairs
March 22, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Moose Lake Community School.jpg
Local
Community Education Corner: Spring course offerings abound in Moose Lake
March 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Radzak / Moose Lake Community Education
Burgers, chicken tenders and pop sit on a tray waiting to be picked up
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: First week of spring edition
March 24, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Northland Outdoors
DNR report: Man cited for burning down fish house near Grand Rapids
March 29, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Player in white shoots over player in black.
Prep
Prep basketball: Minnesota sweeps Border Battle for the first time
March 29, 2023 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb