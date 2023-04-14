99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Esko woman opens home-based dog grooming business

Nichole Jopke previously owned Passion for Pets in Hermantown, but said she wanted to start a smaller operation that would allow more flexibility in her schedule.

Woman poses next to dog grooming table
'Sota Pup Grooming owner Nichole Jopke poses inside her shop Monday, April 10. Jopke is undergoing training to become a certified canine aesthetician and said she looks forward to being able to offer the appropriate shampoos and other skin care items for dogs who need it.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 7:00 AM

ESKO — When Nichole Jopke opened 'Sota Pup Grooming in October, she said it felt a bit like starting over.

Jopke previously owned Passion for Pets, a pet grooming business in Hermantown. She sold the business to one of her employees in 2022 in anticipation of moving to Farmington, Minnesota, with her husband and children.

Dog poses after grooming appointment
Dax, an 8-month-old golden retriever, poses for a picture after getting groomed at 'Sota Pup Grooming on Monday, April 10.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The move didn't happen, so she decided to follow through on what her long-term plan for Passion for Pets would have been: She opened a smaller, home-based grooming business, and that's how 'Sota Pup Grooming was born.

"My ultimate goal would have been to downsize that business (Passion for Pets) anyhow and work from home just because my kids are going to be starting school and I wanted to be more available," Jopke said.

'Sota Pup Grooming is located at 81 E. Stark Road in Esko. Jopke and one employee work with clients Monday through Friday by appointment only. They work solely with dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since opening about six months ago, Jopke said business has been steady.

"It’s been going really well. I actually got pretty busy pretty quickly a lot quicker than I thought I would, which was good," she said.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Skate with the Easter Bunny in Cloquet
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A skating bunny, a new pet grooming shop and our All-Area Boys Basketball Team
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
April 14, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Barn on fire
Local
Barnum family 'so very grateful' for support following barn fire
Jody Westerberg described the outpouring they've received since losing 16 goats and two rabbits in a barn fire Saturday, April 8, as "amazing."
April 13, 2023 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Esko Public Schools
Local
Esko School Board awards $2.1 million in bids for fitness center
Superintendent Aaron Fischer said construction on the new fitness center will begin in June, with an estimated completion date expected in December.
April 13, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Police lights.jpg
Local
Carlton County declares state of emergency as water levels rise
The emergency declaration will allow officials to allocate additional resources to mitigation efforts and cleanup throughout the county.
April 13, 2023 04:19 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Think Spring Craft and Vendor Show, Wrenshall Scoreboard Fundraiser and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
April 13, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Students pose for a photo on a staircase
Local
Barnum High School welcomes National Honor Society members
New members were inducted on Monday, April 10.
April 13, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man poses for headshot
Local
How to start a business with the Northland SBDC
Christopher Henagin of the Northland Small Business Development Center, lays out the ways the organization can help people start a business and other resources the organization offers.
April 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Wrenshall School
Local
Wrenshall School Board looks at budget questions, superintendent hiring and enrollment projections
A look at some of the items on Monday's school board agenda as discussed during the board's committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, April 12.
April 12, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Water runs along creek.
Local
Inmates fill sandbags as Northland officials prepare for flooding
Unfrozen ground is soaking up runoff, but weekend rain on top of melting snow could worsen problems.
April 12, 2023 04:19 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
051420.N.DNT.WLSSD.C01.jpg
Local
WLSSD: 'Overflows are a possibility' as snowmelt enters sewer; Proctor asked to 'severely limit water usage'
Overflows of raw sewage into Lake Superior are rare after more than $160 million in upgrades to the regional wastewater system. But the record snowfall is melting fast.
April 12, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

Jopke has been grooming pets since 2001, when she worked at a pet boarding facility in Duluth. She owned Passion for Pets from 2010 until she sold it in 2022.

After more than 20 years grooming dogs, Jopke said she enjoys being with the animals.

"For me, I love seeing the transformation from when they first come in to when they leave. It’s rewarding to see the change even in their personality — sometimes they leave feeling like they know that they look good," she said.
For many dogs, going to the groomer is a stressful experience, but Jopke said she understands that, and tries to make the experience as fun as it can be. After dogs are done with their grooming appointment, she makes a point to play with them if they're up for it.

A dog stands on a grooming table
Chester, a goldendoodle, poses during his grooming appointment Monday, April 10, at 'Sota Pup Grooming while business owner Nichole Jopke gets ready to brush him.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Amanda Burcar-Annis, of Hermantown, has been bringing her dogs to Jopke for grooming services for about five years. Burcar-Annis first met Jopke at an event at Horses and Hooves Horsemanship Arena in Deer River.

The two have built a friendship over the years, and Burcar-Annis said she keeps taking her dogs to Jopke because of how comfortable Jopke makes the dogs feel and the quality care they receive.

"She really loves the dogs and you can tell that she really loves them. Every time I come, they’re so excited to see her," Burcar-Annis said.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Sota Pup Grooming may add boarding services in the future. Jopke said those interested should watch the 'Sota Pup Grooming Facebook page for updates.

Woman works on frothing soap in pet grooming shop
'Sota Pup Grooming owner Nichole Jopke froths conditioner before applying it to Chester on Monday, April 10. Frothing is a newer technique for Sota Pup Grooming. Jopke said it allows them to easily apply the product all over a dog versus the traditional way of pouring the product on isolated spots.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

More information

'Sota Pup Grooming
81 E. Stark Road, Esko
218-900-7432
sotapupgrooming@gmail.com
'Sota Pup Grooming LLC on Facebook

A dog owner holds their dog
Mitzy, a Chihuahua mix, is picked up by her owner after a grooming appointment at 'Sota Pup Grooming in Esko on Monday, April 10. 'Sota Pup Grooming has kennel areas available for dogs to wait after being groomed.
Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Lumberjack Logo .jpg
Local
Cloquet athletic facility design, financing approved
April 11, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
People dressed as unicorns pose for a photo
Local
Community Education Corner: National Unicorn Day, pickleball and more
April 11, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Roxy Olsen-Hurst, Barnum Community Education
Fire truck
Local
Barnum farmers injured in attempt to save animals from fire
April 09, 2023 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Skate with the Easter Bunny in Cloquet
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: A skating bunny, a new pet grooming shop and our All-Area Boys Basketball Team
April 14, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
3d rendering of a basketball in the net on a dark background.
Prep
2023 Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Boys Basketball Team
April 12, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Lumberjack Logo .jpg
Local
Cloquet athletic facility design, financing approved
April 11, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
goldfinch on sunflower
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
3 things you can do to help songbirds
April 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers