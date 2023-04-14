Esko woman opens home-based dog grooming business

ESKO — When Nichole Jopke opened 'Sota Pup Grooming in October, she said it felt a bit like starting over.

Jopke previously owned Passion for Pets, a pet grooming business in Hermantown. She sold the business to one of her employees in 2022 in anticipation of moving to Farmington, Minnesota, with her husband and children.

Dax, an 8-month-old golden retriever, poses for a picture after getting groomed at 'Sota Pup Grooming on Monday, April 10. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The move didn't happen, so she decided to follow through on what her long-term plan for Passion for Pets would have been: She opened a smaller, home-based grooming business, and that's how 'Sota Pup Grooming was born.

"My ultimate goal would have been to downsize that business (Passion for Pets) anyhow and work from home just because my kids are going to be starting school and I wanted to be more available," Jopke said.

'Sota Pup Grooming is located at 81 E. Stark Road in Esko. Jopke and one employee work with clients Monday through Friday by appointment only. They work solely with dogs.

Since opening about six months ago, Jopke said business has been steady.

"It’s been going really well. I actually got pretty busy pretty quickly a lot quicker than I thought I would, which was good," she said.

Jopke has been grooming pets since 2001, when she worked at a pet boarding facility in Duluth. She owned Passion for Pets from 2010 until she sold it in 2022.

After more than 20 years grooming dogs, Jopke said she enjoys being with the animals.

"For me, I love seeing the transformation from when they first come in to when they leave. It’s rewarding to see the change even in their personality — sometimes they leave feeling like they know that they look good," she said.

For many dogs, going to the groomer is a stressful experience, but Jopke said she understands that, and tries to make the experience as fun as it can be. After dogs are done with their grooming appointment, she makes a point to play with them if they're up for it.

Chester, a goldendoodle, poses during his grooming appointment Monday, April 10, at 'Sota Pup Grooming while business owner Nichole Jopke gets ready to brush him. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Amanda Burcar-Annis, of Hermantown, has been bringing her dogs to Jopke for grooming services for about five years. Burcar-Annis first met Jopke at an event at Horses and Hooves Horsemanship Arena in Deer River.

The two have built a friendship over the years, and Burcar-Annis said she keeps taking her dogs to Jopke because of how comfortable Jopke makes the dogs feel and the quality care they receive.

"She really loves the dogs and you can tell that she really loves them. Every time I come, they’re so excited to see her," Burcar-Annis said.

'Sota Pup Grooming may add boarding services in the future. Jopke said those interested should watch the 'Sota Pup Grooming Facebook page for updates.

'Sota Pup Grooming owner Nichole Jopke froths conditioner before applying it to Chester on Monday, April 10. Frothing is a newer technique for Sota Pup Grooming. Jopke said it allows them to easily apply the product all over a dog versus the traditional way of pouring the product on isolated spots. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

More information

'Sota Pup Grooming

81 E. Stark Road, Esko

218-900-7432

sotapupgrooming@gmail.com

'Sota Pup Grooming LLC on Facebook