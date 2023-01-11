Esko Schools to add eLearning option for snow days

ESKO — The Esko School Board on Monday, Jan. 9, voted to approve a policy allowing the district the option to institute an eLearning day in the event severe weather closes the school.

Superintendent Aaron Fischer said the idea was something that had been discussed before the COVID-19 pandemic, but was put on hold since the district shifted to remote learning.

As families sometimes plan for vacations after school ends, Fischer said making up days in June can be difficult.

"Feedback from staff and parents was that coming back in June is not everyone's favorite," he said.

Since the district used remote learning during the pandemic, Fischer said implementing the policy will not be difficult for staff and teachers.

While the policy was approved by the board, Fischer said there are still some communications that need to be completed with the Minnesota Department of Education and district families before it can be implemented.

However, he anticipates that it will be ready to go shortly.

Traditionally, Esko Schools allow the first two snow days to be "traditional" and will look to use an eLearning day after the first two of the season, Fischer said.

While eLearning is an option for the district, Fischer clarified that it does not mean it will automatically be implemented after two snow days have been observed.

"We can still decide not to do an eLearning day; it just gives us a tool," he said.

If the area sees snow storms resulting in power outages, like in December, Fischer said it's not likely the district would use an eLearning day.

In order to work with families who do not have access to internet, Fischer said the district has the ability to pre-load coursework onto systems or even send home paper work ahead of a storm.

The policy also allows for a three-day grace period for students to complete the coursework.

While the school district's parking lot has internet availability, Fischer said in the case of a storm officials would not want families to be on the road.