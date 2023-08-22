Esko Schools receives $15K for new school readiness program

ESKO — This year, Esko Public Schools will implement a new pre-K program to amplify hands-on and outdoor STEM learning. The program will be made possible by a $15,000 grant from the Northland Foundation.

The funds will cover all of the materials needed for the brand new program, materials that Esko Community Education director Michele Carlson said will last them for many years to come.

The extended learning program will take place two days a week in an addition to the district's three-day traditional school readiness classes, Carlson said.

Esko School Readiness Teacher Nikki Benedict said the program that’s geared toward 4-year-olds will “expand on the new curriculum and take the kids outdoors, delve deeper and maybe more robustly into each topic rather than just skimming the surface.”

In addition, students will help direct what they learn about by choosing which topic they want to investigate next. These topics include but are not limited to: trees, balls, buildings and wheels.

Esko ECFE and School Readiness coordinator Shannon Matzdorf said the curriculum and materials will give pre-K students the opportunity for hands-on experiences and exploration.

“We are really able to take preschool learning and just build on the excitement and energy that the kids would have … it’s really taking what kids already enjoy and enhancing their ability to learn from it,” said Matzdorf.

The program will also feature many outdoor learning components, such as butterfly gardens, bird feeders, trail cams in the school forest, field trips and even a mud kitchen.

Carlson said the class is currently full for the upcoming school year.