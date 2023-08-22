Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Esko Schools receives $15K for new school readiness program

The funds will cover all of the materials needed for the brand new pre-K STEM program, which officials said will benefit the program for many years to come.

Esko Public Schools
Esko Public Schools in Esko, Minnesota.
2019 file / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Today at 11:00 AM

ESKO — This year, Esko Public Schools will implement a new pre-K program to amplify hands-on and outdoor STEM learning. The program will be made possible by a $15,000 grant from the Northland Foundation.

The funds will cover all of the materials needed for the brand new program, materials that Esko Community Education director Michele Carlson said will last them for many years to come.

The extended learning program will take place two days a week in an addition to the district's three-day traditional school readiness classes, Carlson said.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Carlton Middle_High School_1.JPG
Local
Carlton School Board votes to reopen consolidation talks
However, Carlton officials said they will re-engage in consolidation talks if Wrenshall officials agree to a one-site plan on the South Terrace Elementary School property.
1h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Three people stand on farm in front of fence with several bison in background
Local
Native-run Northland farm finds success, unexpected hurdles
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith held a wide-ranging discussion with the owners of Sawyer's Native Wise LLC as Congress faces a looming deadline to pass new farming legislation.
22h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Woman and her niece enjoy a ride at the fair
Local
Photos: Sunday fun at the 2023 Carlton County Fair
Favorable weather drew people to the Carlton County Fairgrounds in Barnum for the last day of the fair.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
A farm property with a pasture, farm buildings, and a red barn.
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Celebrating century farms
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Aug. 18, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Boy sweeps hay in bar
Local
Photos: Thursday's sights at the 2023 Carlton County Fair
A tractor pull, animals and the Little Scrappers Pedal Pull were highlights from Thursday, Aug. 17.
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cruise Nights 081723 002.jpg
Local
Photos: Cars roll into New London for Cruise Night
Monthly car shows to continue at New London's Country Stop convenience store through September.
5d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
365265545_670236861806472_6739804229908782910_n.jpg
Local
Cloquet congregation displaced after vandal floods church
Quickly securing a temporary space and even beginning a reconciliation process with the suspect, a pastor said he has been overwhelmed by community support.
5d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Boy comforts his calf during showman competition
Local
Community Calendar: Carlton County Fair and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
5d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cloquet High School
Local
Cloquet School Board approves $490K grant
Cloquet Middle School principal Tom Brenner said the funds will be used to hire a student success coordinators to work with eighth and ninth graders.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig

Esko School Readiness Teacher Nikki Benedict said the program that’s geared toward 4-year-olds will “expand on the new curriculum and take the kids outdoors, delve deeper and maybe more robustly into each topic rather than just skimming the surface.”

In addition, students will help direct what they learn about by choosing which topic they want to investigate next. These topics include but are not limited to: trees, balls, buildings and wheels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Esko ECFE and School Readiness coordinator Shannon Matzdorf said the curriculum and materials will give pre-K students the opportunity for hands-on experiences and exploration.

“We are really able to take preschool learning and just build on the excitement and energy that the kids would have … it’s really taking what kids already enjoy and enhancing their ability to learn from it,” said Matzdorf.

The program will also feature many outdoor learning components, such as butterfly gardens, bird feeders, trail cams in the school forest, field trips and even a mud kitchen.

Carlson said the class is currently full for the upcoming school year.

Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
What To Read Next
Air-quality alert
Local
Air quality alert issued for all of Minnesota
5d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
081221.n.pj.HospitalDiverting4.jpg
Local
CAFD Board OKs new ambulance purchase
5d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
People pose with a donation check
Local
FDL Band donates $20K to First Witness Child Advocacy Center
6d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Boy sweeps hay in bar
Local
Photos: Thursday's sights at the 2023 Carlton County Fair
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
365265545_670236861806472_6739804229908782910_n.jpg
Local
Cloquet congregation displaced after vandal floods church
5d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Couple stands in the future taproom
Members Only
Business
Coming soon to Cloquet: 218 Taphouse
6d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Aug. 18, 2023
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports