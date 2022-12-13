Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Esko School Board certifies tax levy with 5% increase

The tax levy increase amounts to $106,614 and accounts for inflation, new programming and a lease-levy for its fitness center project, officials said.

Esko Public Schools
Esko Public Schools in Esko, Minnesota.
2019 file / Cloquet Pine Journal
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
December 13, 2022 09:54 AM
ESKO — The Esko School Board unanimously approved its 2023 tax levy at a 5% increase over the previous year during a meeting Monday, Dec. 12.

Superintendent Aaron Fischer said he was pleased the district could keep the increase at 5%, which is the same as what the board adopted for its preliminary levy in September.

The levy will increase $106,614 to $2,238,714. That's up from $2,132,099 the previous year.

The increase in the levy comes from the district's typical programming, Fischer said, but also includes a lease-levy for its proposed fitness center and Achievement and Integration program. Achievement and Integration is a state initiative aimed at leveling the playing field for students across racial, ethnic and economic lines, according to the Minnesota Department of Education website.

In other district news, the board approved the purchase of a new school bus at a cost to not exceed $130,000. Fischer said the plan was to originally purchase the new bus last year, but due to some budget shortfalls, the purchase was delayed. With the delay, the cost of a bus increased from $112,000 to just under $130,000.

Fischer recommended the board approve the purchase as there is a six- to eight-month lead time on getting the bus, as well as the likelihood of the price continuing to increase.

"Four or five years ago we were paying $97,000 for this same bus," Fischer said. "That's not that long ago."

Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
Dylan covers the local governments of Cloquet and Carlton County, as well as the Esko and Wrenshall school boards for the Cloquet Pine Journal.
