99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Esko School Board awards $2.1 million in bids for fitness center

Superintendent Aaron Fischer said construction on the new fitness center will begin in June, with an estimated completion date expected in December.

Esko Public Schools
Esko Public Schools in Esko, Minn.
2019 File / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
April 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM

ESKO — At its Monday, April 10, meeting, the Esko School Board approved $2.1 million in bids for the construction of its new fitness center.

The bids were awarded as follows:

  • $1,714,600 to Rice Lake Construction Group for general construction.
  • $19,300 to Absolute Fire Protection, Inc. for fire suppression.
  • $375,100 to Stack Brothers Mechanical Contractors, Inc. for mechanical and electrical work.

Superintendent Aaron Fischer said construction on the new fitness center will begin in June, with an estimated completion date expected in December.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Barn on fire
Local
Barnum family 'so very grateful' for support following barn fire
April 13, 2023 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Police lights.jpg
Local
Carlton County declares state of emergency as water levels rise
April 13, 2023 04:19 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Think Spring Craft and Vendor Show, Wrenshall Scoreboard Fundraiser and more
April 13, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3d rendering of a basketball in the net on a dark background.
Prep
2023 Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Boys Basketball Team
April 12, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Lumberjack Logo .jpg
Local
Cloquet athletic facility design, financing approved
April 11, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Rails, Hilltoppers start baseball season with wins
April 13, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cass County Sheriff
Minnesota
Moorhead man found dead after train strikes car in Cass County, Minn.
April 13, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports