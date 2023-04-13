Esko School Board awards $2.1 million in bids for fitness center

ESKO — At its Monday, April 10, meeting, the Esko School Board approved $2.1 million in bids for the construction of its new fitness center.

The bids were awarded as follows:



$1,714,600 to Rice Lake Construction Group for general construction.

$19,300 to Absolute Fire Protection, Inc. for fire suppression.

$375,100 to Stack Brothers Mechanical Contractors, Inc. for mechanical and electrical work.

Superintendent Aaron Fischer said construction on the new fitness center will begin in June, with an estimated completion date expected in December.