Esko Fun Days set to kick off

"It’s just a fun celebration, lots of free events, lots of free activities,” said Esko Community Partnership board member Amy Feely.

Float commemorating 100 years of Esko Schools
A float commemorating 100 years of Esko Schools sits at rest on East Highway 61 during the Esko Fun Days parade in 2022.
Dan Williamson / 2022 File / Duluth News Tribune
Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Today at 7:00 PM

ESKO — Esko Fun Days is set to kick off once again on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m. with a National Night Out gathering at the Esko Fire Hall.

The fun will continue daily through Aug. 5 with a variety of activities for people of all ages, including a medallion hunt, the presentation of the Davis Helberg award, a family and teen outdoor movie night, a parade, and of course, the Esko Hockey Street Dance at Northridge Park.

A full schedule of events can be found on the Esko Community Partnership Facebook page.

Esko Community Partnership is a recently formed group focused on community building in Esko; it is their first year organizing Esko Fun Days.

Esko Fun Days are “a good way for the community members to get together and meet other people from Esko. It’s just a fun celebration, lots of free events, lots of free activities," said Amy Feely, Esko Community Partnership board member.

Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
