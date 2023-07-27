Esko Fun Days set to kick off

ESKO — Esko Fun Days is set to kick off once again on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m. with a National Night Out gathering at the Esko Fire Hall.

The fun will continue daily through Aug. 5 with a variety of activities for people of all ages, including a medallion hunt, the presentation of the Davis Helberg award, a family and teen outdoor movie night, a parade, and of course, the Esko Hockey Street Dance at Northridge Park.

A full schedule of events can be found on the Esko Community Partnership Facebook page.

Esko Community Partnership is a recently formed group focused on community building in Esko; it is their first year organizing Esko Fun Days.

Esko Fun Days are “a good way for the community members to get together and meet other people from Esko. It’s just a fun celebration, lots of free events, lots of free activities," said Amy Feely, Esko Community Partnership board member.